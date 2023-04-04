 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The new OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is perfect if you hate expensive phones

Andy Boxall
By

OnePlus describes the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite as, “exuding a simple charm,” and in the world of folding smartphones and $1,500 iPhone models, there are probably a lot of people looking for a phone exactly like it.

If you’re new to the Nord series, these occupy the lower end of the market compared to the flagship OnePlus 11 and are released outside of the U.S., where instead the company releases phones like the OnePlus N300.

Related Videos
Promotional image showing the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite.
OnePlus

Let’s get back to the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite. It looks great in lime green, and the back is made from an anti-fingerprint material with a “ceramic-like texture,” which we take to mean plastic, just like previous Nord CE models. On the front is a 6.72-inch screen with a desirable 120Hz refresh rate, but a less desirable 1080p resolution. It also has a Global DC Dimming feature, which manages the backlight to reduce eye strain.

Related

Inside the phone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, which is a chip released at the end of 2021, and an unusual choice for a brand-new phone released in early 2023. It has never been the greatest performer, and age isn’t on its side here, so it’s unfortunate OnePlus hasn’t leveraged its partnership with MediaTek for the Nord CE 3 Lite. The phone does have 5G connectivity and comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage space.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite in black and green.
OnePlus

On the back of the phone is a 108-megapixel camera along with a 2MP depth camera, and OnePlus says the massive main camera provides a 3x lossless zoom. This isn’t going to be the same as optical zoom, and likely still crops the photo like a digital zoom. However, due to the large amount of information the sensor pulls in, the quality won’t suffer as much. The selfie camera is a 16MP sensor.

OnePlus is known for its fast charging, and the Nord CE 3 Lite has a 67W SuperVOOC fast charging system for the 5,000mAh battery. Exact recharge times have not been confirmed yet, but a similar system is used for the Oppo Reno8 T, where it takes 44 minutes to recharge the 4,800mAh cell in that phone. Other Nord CE 3 Lite features include various sensors and software features to make sure the phone’s temperature is kept under control when charging, dual speakers, OxygenOS 13.1 software based on Android 13, and even a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Promotional image showing the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite and OnePlus Nord Buds 2.
OnePlus

OnePlus is launching the Nord CE 3 Lite alongside the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 headphones. Equipped with a 12.4mm driver and active noise cancelation (ANC) to 25dB, the tiny earbuds have a battery that lasts up to seven hours without ANC active. Expect 36 hours of use in total with the case. An IP55 rating means they can be used in the rain, and when exercising.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will cost 299 British pounds when it’s released on April 20, which is around $370. A release in the U.S. isn’t expected. The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 will be released in the U.S. and cost $59, while they will cost 69 pounds in the U.K., and will be available from April 4.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
I adore the OnePlus 11 camera — but not for the reason you think
Close-up shot of the camera on the OnePlus 11.

There’s little doubt that cameras are among the most important selling points of today's best phones. Apple, Samsung, Google, and others trade on the value of their camera technology — from the hardware lenses and sensors to the computational photography AI features. And almost without fail, they reserve their very best cameras for their premium flagship smartphones.
It’s somewhat ironic that as important as these cameras are for setting each phone apart, most companies slap them rather unceremoniously onto the back of their devices without much style or panache.

From a design perspective, there’s been a trend toward either minimizing the camera array — as if the designers would love to find a way to pretend it isn’t there — or just slapping on a bulky camera bump that often feels jarringly out of place.
Granted, there’s an argument to be made for minimalism. Samsung’s new Galaxy S23 gives us a taste of that concept with its three protruding lenses that now stand on their own without a camera bump.
However, as with the Galaxy S23 Ultra, they still sit there feeling uninspired. Nothing about these designs suggests that Samsung is proud of its camera system, despite the impressive hardware specs of the cameras themselves.

Read more
This OnePlus 11 camera test really shouldn’t have been so close
The OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 10 Pro camera modules.

Wondering if the OnePlus 11 camera beats the OnePlus 10 Pro camera? Us too! So, over a few days and nights, we put the two against each other to see if the latest OnePlus phone improves over its predecessor.

It’s interesting not only from a basic camera hardware standpoint, but also because we get to see how Hasselblad continues to influence the photos. The two companies have been working together for a while now, and seeing positive changes is really important. Here are the results.
OnePlus 11 vs. OnePlus 10 Pro: camera specs
OnePlus 10 Pro (left) and OnePlus 11 Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Read more
OnePlus Buds Pro 2’s spatial audio makes me want to ditch the AirPods Pro
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 black case on a cork coaster and black earbuds on a white and gray table top.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Bluetooth earbuds are among a half-dozen gadgets OnePlus launched at its Cloud 11 event. These earbuds intend to elevate your sound experience with a rich and highly customizable audio profile, Google's Fast Pair support, high-fidelity (Hi-Fi) audio through the LDAC and LHDC Bluetooth audio codecs, Dolby Audio, and noise cancellation.

While these features have essentially been carried over -- and slightly improved -- over the first generation of the OnePlus Buds Pro launched last year, the Buds Pro 2 are equipped with spatial audio capabilities that help create a realistic and experiential 3D audio space around you. Along with spatial audio, the earbuds also support head tracking to simulate an ambiance that changes as you move your head around.

Read more