The OnePlus Open 2 might be the thinnest foldable ever

By
OnePlus Open Apex Edition Crimson Shadow red on table.
Tushar Mehta / Digital Trends

The OnePlus Open 2 promises to be an incredibly slender device, perhaps even the thinnest phone ever made. Leaks earlier in the year suggested a thickness of just 9.2mm, and now an image shared by Oppo executive Billy Zhang gives us a look at just how slim the phone actually is.

The Oppo Find N5 — believed to have a virtually identical design to the OnePlus Open 2 — is smaller than the iPad Pro, a device that is 5.3mm thick. While folded, the OnePlus Open 2 is said to be less than 9.2mm, and somewhere under five when unfolded with a weight of less than 219 grams.

Tipster Digital Chat Station corroborated some of this information in a post on Weibo, claiming that it will run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite, support 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, and have a triple camera setup.

I can&#39;t believe how slim our latest foldable is.

We&#39;ve pushed our engineering to ensure an optimal experience, folded or unfolded, and I can&#39;t wait for users to get their hands on it next month. #OPPOFindN5 pic.twitter.com/8j0zEO2gEf

&mdash; Billy Zhang (@BillyZhangOPPO) January 24, 2025

However, the iPad Pro M4 isn’t the OnePlus Open 2’s biggest competition. That goes to the Honor Magic v3, the current holder of the title of “thinnest phone” at just 4.4mm thick when unfolded. It’s not out of the question, though — especially when held against the most recent images of the Find N5. The post has since been deleted, as the tipster — one Chen Zhen — previously faced fines for releasing information early.

But this is the Internet, and nothing ever truly goes away. The images were captured and shared across the web. From what we can see in the pictures, the Find N5 comes with the alert slider, a volume rocker, and an integrated fingerprint scanner. Eagle-eyed viewers also spotted a microphone and USB-C port, and the original story from Gizmodo China claimed a SIM card slot was also present, but blocked by a thumb.

We advise a bit of skepticism when reviewing leaks like this. Until word officially comes down the pipeline from OnePlus, everything is speculation (even if that speculation is based on known patterns). The company is set to announce the device sometime in Q1 2025, most likely after Oppo formally announces the Find N5.

Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
