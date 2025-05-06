OnePlus owners could get an iPhone Dynamic Island feature in Android 16

Google is working on integrating sports scores into OnePlus’s Live Alerts feature on OxygenOS 15. According to the folks at Android Authority, this would allow OnePlus users to receive real-time sports updates in a glanceable format, similar to Samsung’s Now Bar.

The latest beta version of the Google app includes code suggesting this functionality, but neither Google nor OnePlus has officially confirmed its rollout. If implemented, this feature could enhance the OxygenOS experience for sports fans by providing unobtrusive notifications while they use their phones for other tasks.

Most likely, this feature won’t be released to the public until OxygenOS 16 is rolled out alongside Google’s Android 16. That update is expected to be officially unveiled at Google’s upcoming Android Show event on May 13, ahead of the Google I/O developer conference on May 20-21. The official release of Android 16 is scheduled for next month, marking an earlier-than-usual launch compared to previous versions.

Android 16 is shaping up to be a major update, with a complete UI redesign called Material 3 Expressive. This new design is set to introduce bold colors, larger buttons, and a more dynamic layout to make navigation easier and more intuitive.

Security is also a big focus, with the introduction of an Intrusion Detection System that monitors suspicious activity and stores encrypted logs for users to review. Additionally, Android 16 will bring enhanced privacy controls, including blocking AI writing tools within apps and improved adaptive refresh rate functionality.

As iPhone owners know, Apple’s Dynamic Island allows users to track live sports scores in real time. Introduced with iOS 16.1, this functionality integrates with Live Activities, enabling users to follow ongoing games without needing to open an app.

Sports fans can receive updates for leagues like the NBA, MLB, and Premier League through the Apple TV app and other supported apps. When a game is live, the Dynamic Island expands to display the score, and users can long-press to see a more detailed scoreboard, including elapsed time and play-by-play breakdowns.

Will the OnePlus live sports score feature be the same as Dynamic Island? Stay tuned.