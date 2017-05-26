OnePlus referral program arrives right before expected unveiling of OnePlus 5

Why it matters to you If you're a OnePlus fan, you can earn rewards for recommending the company to your friends.

OnePlus is going through quite a transition period right now. The company is selling out of the OnePlus 3T, which happens to be the last phone it has on sale. It is likely that the device will sell out right in time for the upcoming OnePlus 5.

Also in time for the OnePlus 5, OnePlus initiated a referral program with discounts on purchases, as well as a new point system which you can earn points for OnePlus products you buy online. Those points can then be used to get you some free or discounted OnePlus gear.

Of course, there is a catch — to qualify for the referral program, you have to have bought your phone from OnePlus to receive a referral code. Then, when you have that code, you can share it with friends — and if one of them buys a phone from OnePlus, they get a $20 discount on accessories and you receive 100 points.

“Anyone who’s ever bought a OnePlus smartphone past, present, or future, can get a unique referral link. Once you’ve got a link, just share it with someone interested in buying a OnePlus device and wait for them to hit the order button,” OnePlus said in a post on the OnePlus forum. “We hope you’re as excited about this program as we are. We know that for years, you guys have been telling your friends about OnePlus for free. With the referral program, we want to reward you for all that you do for us.”

The OnePlus 5 is shaping up to be quite a device. The device has been rumored for some time now and will, at least according to rumors, feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and either 6GB or 8GB of RAM. There is no word on pricing yet, however, OnePlus has traditionally sold its flagship-spec phones at a much lower price than others.