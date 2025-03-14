 Skip to main content
OnePlus speculation heats up over ‘Pagani’ device

By
OnePlus Open Apex Edition Crimson Shadow red held in hand in front of the black variant.
Tushar Mehta / Digital Trends

This morning, known tipster Max Jambor shared a cryptic message about OnePlus on X, and that has since sent speculation into a frenzy. OnePlus has already made it clear it has no plans to release the OnePlus Open 2 in 2025, despite all the leaks surrounding the device. That leaves a few likely options: it’s either the foldable for next year, or it could be another device like the rumored OnePlus 13 Mini.

The OnePlus 13 Mini (also suspected to be the OnePlus 13T) is expected to launch sometime in May, offering flagship performance in a compact size. “Pagani” could refer to that, as it’s also the name of an Italian sports car brand known for sleek designs and high performance. If this is the case, it’s no surprise Max Jambor would have information before the rest of the world. He has an inside link to phone companies.

Another tipster throws a wrench into that theory, though. Abhishek Yadav reshared Jambor’s initial post and called the Pagani a foldable device. From the way he phrased it, it isn’t clear whether Yadav meant to speculate or if he was sharing more information.

OnePlus Pagani = Foldable 📖 https://t.co/YNOkXCuClN

&mdash; Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) March 14, 2025

“Pagani” doesn’t hold much meaning. Loosely translated, it means “urban dwellers,” but is most often used to refer to those with pagan beliefs. It’s also a surname, and as we said before, a car brand. In Italian, words ending with “-ini” are used as a diminutive, but Pagani doesn’t follow that pattern. It’s a stretch, but it could suggest the 13 Mini.

In case it isn’t clear, all of this is speculation. We’re good at digging out nuggets of information, but even we can’t work with just two words. For now, your guess is as good as ours as to what this means. Jambor could be hinting at the OnePlus 13 Mini — a likely outcome, given its expected release date — or he could be referencing the next foldable from the company.

Either way, for now, all we can do is wait for more information to come forward.

