The hated foldable phone screen crease may finally be going away

By
The Galaxy Z Fold 4's screen crease.
Galaxy Z Fold 4 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

It sure looks like 2023 will witness a big leap in foldable phone technology. Interestingly, it won’t be Samsung at the helm, despite kickstarting the foldable phone trend back in 2019. Instead, it will be China’s Oppo, and its sister brand, OnePlus.

Earlier today, OnePlus founder and product chief at Oppo, Pete Lau, shared a few images of the upcoming Find N5 alongside a Samsung Galaxy smartphone. The focus is on the crease, or to put it more accurately, an almost non-existent crease on the Oppo phone and the deep ridge visible on Samsung’s foldable phone.

“No crease detected,” wrote Lau. It’s an impressive showcase, as virtually every foldable phone in the market serves a crease compromise. Compared to the early days of foldable phones, the likes of Samsung have made fantastic progress with the underlying Ultrathin Glass (layer).

Oppo Find N5 alongside a Samsung foldable phone.
Pete Lau / LinkedIn

However, the foldable panel still can’t quite shake off the visible crease. It sticks out as an eyesore, especially against dark backgrounds or when the brightness levels are on the lower side. And you definitely feel the vertically recessed line with your fingertips.

The crease isn’t just a poor sight, but it’s also a functional hazard. The first sign of pixel damage on the inner flexible screen usually appears alongside the display crease of foldable phones.

The Oppo Find N5 seems poised to solve that nagging problem, as is evident from the pictures shared by Lau. Will it maintain a crease-less look after a few months of usage? Only time will tell.

But there’s a lot more to feel excited about this phone, ahead of its global debut two weeks from now. It will be the world’s first foldable to provide IPX6, IPX8, and IPX9 full-grade waterproofing.

Oppo Find N5 and a Samsung foldable phone together.
Pete Lau / LinkedIn

The Oppo Find N5 will also come armed with Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and will also support 50W wireless charging. And did I mention that it will do all that while hitting the shelves as the world’s slimmest foldable phone? Yeah, that too.

As per leaks, it will be only 4.2mm across in its unfolded state, thinner than even iPad Apple’s M4 iPad Pro. It is not going to land in the US market, but will most likely get rebadged as the OnePlus Open 2 for stateside customers.

Images depicting the side profile of the Oppo Find N5.
Oppo / Weibo

Samsung will reportedly take a tamer (read: laggard) approach to foldable phones this year. The upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 will likely arrive as a rebadged version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition, which was introduced in China a few months ago.

It is slimmer, but doesn’t offer any other notable upgrades. On the topic of slimmer phones, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will soon land in the market, challenging Apple’s own slim warrior that is rumored to wear the iPhone 17 Air badge and is set to arrive in the Fall season.

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started writing…
Something amazing happened to folding phones in 2023
OnePlus Open from the back unfolded.

Samsung has been in charge of leading the foldable segment for too long. For years, Samsung dominated the foldable landscape with little to no competition. But that changed in 2023.

While the company put in the work to improve the Galaxy Z Flip 5 with a bigger cover display, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 seemed to remain an afterthought. Fortunately, other smartphone manufacturers started rolling out more foldable phones globally this year, and now, Samsung’s aren’t the go-to choice anymore. There's finally healthy competition and choice for folding phones, and I'm so here for it.
Finally, some real competition

Read more
This phone may have already beat the Galaxy Z Flip 5 in a big way
A leaked render of the Oppo Find N3 Flip that shows the phone unfolded with three cameras on its front cover.

Foldable phones are getting exponentially better with each new iteration, and a new smartphone might already be outdoing the Galaxy Z Flip 5 before it even hits store shelves. According to a new leaked render, the Oppo Find N3 Flip will be outfitted with a triple-camera setup — a major step up from the dual-camera arrays that flip smartphones have been rocking for the past several years.

As shared by 91Mobiles, the Oppo Find N3 Flip will feature three cameras on its cover: a 50MP main lens, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 32MP telephoto lens. If the information is true, which it seems like it might be, then the Find N3 Flip will be breaking new ground for photographers who are looking to enjoy the benefits of foldable devices.

Read more
I used 3 top flip phones, and this is why the Galaxy Z Flip 4 still rules
The Galaxy Z Flip 4's hinge, and the phone half open.

It has been around since late 2022, but the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 remains the gold standard of compact folding smartphones, and I say this even after extensively using its biggest rivals.

However, it’s not because of power, price, looks, or because I think I prefer it over the Galaxy Z Fold 4. It’s something much more important, and it’s where Samsung’s experience in the world of foldables gives it an advantage over everyone else. I’m talking about the hinge.
Not all hinges are alike
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Andy Boxall/DigitalTrends

Read more