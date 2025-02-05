 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The world’s thinnest foldable is going global. It should worry Samsung

By
Oppo Find N5 held underneath the Oppo Find N3 foldable phone.
Oppo / Weibo

Samsung desperately needs to level up its game this year, if the company hopes to maintain its foldable phone supremacy. Chinese smartphone giant, Oppo, is launching its next foldable phone in two weeks from now. And this time around, the company has global ambitions.

An Oppo executive has confirmed on Chinese microblogging platform, Weibo, that the Find N5 will be Oppo’s “first global synchronous release of a folding flagship.” Based on the Oppo Find N3’s trajectory, we can expect the Find N5 to hit the shelves in the US repackaged as the OnePlus Open 2.

Recommended Videos

The Oppo Find N5 is going to be special for a variety of reasons. While a cross-section profile of just 4.2mm is impressive — dethroning the Honor Magic V3 for the crown of slimmest foldable — it’s the Oppo phone’s resilience that will surprise many.

Images depicting the side profile of the Oppo Find N5.
Oppo / Weibo

The upcoming phone will offer IPX6, IPX8, and IPX9 full-grade waterproofing. In promotional materials shared on social media, an Oppo executive can be seen casually dunking it into a flowing stream, while another clip showed a woman shooting underwater videos.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The company has also confirmed that its next foldable phone has been crafted out of sturdy titanium-based material. Foldable phones entail sophisticated engineering, and they need to be handled with care. They can’t quite shrug off water and dust exposure with the same ease as a regular slab-style phone.

Digital Trends’ investigation also unearthed a long history of durability problems with Samsung’s foldable phones, and specifically, their hinge and folding screen assembly. Oppo aims to set a new standard, especially in the face of rivals like Samsung. Person using the Oppo Find N5 underwater.

In addition to a more durable build profile, Oppo is apparently not skipping out on the internal firepower. The Find N5 foldable will draw power from Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Elite silicon.

It will serve support for 50W fast wireless charging, as well as reverse wireless charging convenience to juice up other accessories such as earbuds. To put that into perspective, Samsung or Apple’s flagship phones don’t reach that 50W power transfer rate, even in wired charging mode.

Official renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition.
This is what the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 could look like.

Overall, it looks like the Oppo Find N5 will leave a solid global footprint riding atop practical innovations. Samsung, on the other hand, is not doing much in terms of foldable innovations this year.

The upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7, will reportedly be a rebadged version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition that was recently introduced in China. The phone doesn’t offer any interesting upgrades, save for a slimmer build.

It would be interesting to see whether Oppo and OnePlus manage to win new foldable converts this year, especially in the wake of a laggard innovation streak from Samsung. Let the foldable games begin!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started writing…
5 phones you should buy instead of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 on a flat surface with the purple Galaxy Buds 2 Pro TWS Bluetooth earbuds on the side.

Though foldable phones are still a smaller part of the smartphone world, they appeal to users who want something more from their phones. Having a phone that can become a mini tablet opens up a whole new world for productivity and creativity.

If you’re in the market for a foldable, you may be considering the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, which is one of the more popular choices. But it’s not the only foldable out there. Here are some alternatives to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 that you should look at first.
OnePlus Open

Read more
5 phones you should buy instead of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus
A Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus laying on concrete.

Looking to upgrade your phone this year? You may be considering Samsung’s new Galaxy S24 Plus, which is the middle child of the S24 lineup. Given how solid the S24 Plus is, that's not a bad idea at all.

But is the Galaxy S24 Plus the best phone you can get? Maybe not, as there are plenty of other great choices that you can choose from as well. Here are some of the best alternatives to the Galaxy S24 Plus that you should take a look at before spending your hard-earned dollars.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Read more
5 smartwatches you should buy instead of the Google Pixel Watch 2
The main workout screen on the Google Pixel Watch 2.

It's no secret that we weren't fans of the first Google Pixel Watch. However, Google heard all the criticism of its smartwatch debut and made amends, coming back with the Google Pixel Watch 2. Its second attempt was much better, adding strong performance, exceptional comfort, and a solid battery life to the fitness tracking of Fitbit. While it still has some issues, it's now a product we can recommend buying.

But just because it's now good doesn't mean there aren't alternatives to be had. There are a number of smartwatches that are better suited for those looking for a longer battery life, a focus on fitness, or a simpler experience. Some are just flat-out better. If you're considering buying a Google smartwatch, you need to know about these five smartwatches you should buy instead of the Google Pixel Watch 2.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Read more