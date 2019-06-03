Digital Trends
Mobile

The era of the in-display selfie camera for smartphones is here

Andy Boxall
By

An in-display selfie camera has been demonstrated by two different smartphone companies, ready to end the era of notches and pop-up cameras, and make future device design more neat and seamless. Both Oppo and Vivo have shown videos featuring unidentified smartphones, with selfie cameras that are hidden away underneath the screen.

Oppo

“You are taking a very first look at our under-display selfie camera technology,” Oppo wrote in a tweet, with a portrait video attached showing off how the tech worked. The video needs watching a few times to see what’s going on, as only the top half of the phone is visible. The phone’s operator activates the camera app, which is already in selfie mode. The on-screen view is unidentifiable, and it’s not clear what we’re really seeing — until the operator puts their finger over a previously invisible camera lens, obscuring the view of what was presumably the ceiling.

It’s an effective demo of what we’re seeing, or more accurately, what we’re not seeing. Watch again and you’ll notice the wallpaper extends to the top of the display, and does not have a break for the lens. The only evidence one is there comes when the camera is activated — look out for the spinning circle animation at the top of the screen.

Xiaomi

Within a few hours of Oppo’s video going live, Xiaomi published its own video on Twitter, demonstrating the same type of technology, but in a way that’s much easier to understand. The 15-second video has two side-by-side phones, with the one on our right equipped with a notch and a selfie camera. As the phones are rotated to catch the light, you can see the one on our left doesn’t have any visible notch, or camera lens at all. Yet the operator opens the camera app, switches to selfie mode, and takes a photo.

She continues moving the phone so we can see the cameraman in the background, proving it’s not a view of the gallery or a clever fake.

In-display cameras

Both Oppo and Xiaomi appear to be demonstrating the same type of technology, where the camera used on the front of the phone is hidden behind the screen’s glass, and almost invisible to the eye. By adopting this, there is no need for a notch, cut out, or hole-punch in the screen. While we’ve seen almost bezel-less screens already, they’re usually accompanied by pop-up cameras like the Oppo Reno, or sliders like the Honor Magic 2.

The in-display system is elegant, and doesn’t rely on mechanical parts to operate, making it more desirable than the alternatives currently being used. However, we don’t know about any sacrifices made elsewhere to enable the camera. The space inside a phone is at a premium, and this new type of camera module may impact battery size, need larger bezels to house components for now, or require redesigns elsewhere.

Setting the camera behind the screen joins fingerprint sensors and speakers as components previously marring smartphone design, which now do not need to be a visual part of it. Oppo and Xiaomi are the first to demonstrate working versions of this technology, but others will inevitably follow. Expect to see this on many phones over the coming years. However, aside from this demo, we do not know when these cameras will be on phones we can buy.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

LG G6: Our First Take
Up Next

Apple WWDC 2019: How to watch the keynote and see the latest announcements
Xiaomi Mi 9 review
Mobile

Notch-less Xiaomi Mi 9T pops up online just to tease us

Xiaomi will soon launch a new member of the Mi 9 smartphone family. It will be called the Mi 9T, and there are hints that it may come with a notch-less screen as well as a pop-up camera.
Posted By Andy Boxall
moto z4
Mobile

Motorola’s Moto Z4 is here, and it’s bringing back the headphone jack

The Moto Z3 was the first phone to support 5G, but now it has a successor: The Moto Z4. The new phone doesn't bring anything we haven't seen before, but it does bring back the headphone jack.
Posted By Christian de Looper
apple iphone xr trade in offer hands on mem2
Mobile

Sharing is caring: Bluetooth may get even more useful on the next iPhone

The last iPhones just launched, but rumors about the next iPhone are already surfacing. Apple's 2019 flagship could include a variety of upgrades ranging from a new design to enhanced features.
Posted By Andy Boxall, Mark Jansen
xiaomi redmi k20 pro news
Mobile

The Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro packs a Snapdragon 855 for under $400

The Redmi K20 Pro looks like 2019's biggest smartphone bargain yet, squeezing in masses of new tech, including the Snapdragon 855 processor, an OLED screen, and a pop-up camera for under $400.
Posted By Andy Boxall
wwdc 2018 news apple
Mobile

WWDC 2019: From iOS 13 to a new Mac Pro, here’s what to expect

Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference is the best place to see Apple's latest software and announcements, and it's less than a week away. But what can you actually expect to see? Here's what we expect at Apple WWDC 2019.
Posted By Mark Jansen
amazon products fathers day sale kindle paperwhite
Mobile

5 tips and tricks to make your Kindle Paperwhite even more useful

Your Kindle Paperwhite is your go-anywhere reading companion. It's waterproof, so you can take it in the tub or lounge by the pool with a book all summer. It can't get any better than that, right? With these tips and tricks, it sure can.
Posted By Alina Bradford
google play store redesign new
Mobile

Google finally updates the Play Store app with its new white-background design

Google has finally brought its new design style to the Google Play Store, after previously rolling out the change to Android Messages, Google Calendar, and many of its other apps. The design is generally a lot friendlier.
Posted By Christian de Looper
moto z4
Mobile

Moto Z4 vs. Asus Zenfone 6: Both dare to be different, but which is better?

Tempted by the Moto Z4, but wondering if the Asus Zenfone 6 might be a better buy? We have the answers you seek as we compare the two Android phones in various categories to find out how they differ and determine which is best.
Posted By Simon Hill
Galaxy S9
Deals

Amazon drops a sweet 27% discount on the Samsung Galaxy S9 smartphone

In the market for a feature-packed smartphone that’s pocket-friendly and light on your wallet? Now you can snag one for yourself, as Amazon has slashed the price of the Samsung Galaxy S9 (64GB) from $600 to $438.
Posted By Alan Francisco
iphone xr app store
Mobile

Apple increases cellular download limit from 150MB to 200MB

For the past few years, iOS has barred users from downloading files larger than 150MB, posing an issue for those who want to download large apps on the go. Now, however, that limit is being increased -- from 150MB to 200MB.
Posted By Christian de Looper
google pixel 3a and xl hands on 9
Mobile

The best Pixel 3a screen protectors to safeguard your midrange OLED display

Google has done a great job squeezing an impressive OLED display into the midrange Pixel 3a, so the least you can do is add some protection that will keep it safe. Here are some of the best Pixel 3a screen protectors.
Posted By Mark Jansen
whatsapp business app phone feature
Mobile

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to use WhatsApp Messenger's best features

We help you get the most out of WhatsApp Messenger, a free text and VoIP mobile app that uses Wi-Fi and your internet connection for texting and calling, while offering a profusion of cool chat features.
Posted By Jackie Dove
awesome tech you cant buy yet smarthalo 2 feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Smart drums and even smarter bike gadgets

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
ios control center
Mobile

This could be our first look at iOS 13's new battery-saving Dark Mode

iOS 12 was a relatively large update to Apple's iPhone, but iOS 13 could be even bigger. Rumors have begun circulating about what we should expect from iOS 13, which suggest a much more productive operating system for both iPhone and iPad.
Posted By Christian de Looper