Oura Advisor is a personal health coach (literally) on your finger

Oura Advisor is now live for all Ring Gen 3 and Gen 4 users, although it might not have landed on your device just yet. This program takes all of the information gathered from your Oura Ring and translates it into easy-to-understand insights.

“Advisor is your in-app health and wellbeing assistant,” says Johanna Still, UX Writing Manager and Head of Insights at Oura. “It helps make sense of your data—whether it’s your sleep, activity, or recovery trends—by providing context and insights that go beyond the numbers.”

Oura Advisor lets users see longer-term health trends at a glance. For example, it can identify problematic sleep patterns that you might have missed. Since Advisor is AI-powered, you can ask it questions you might have. “Why am I so tired today? I thought I slept well.” “What steps can I take to improve my energy levels?”

You can choose how Oura Advisor speaks to you, too! If you prefer a friendlier approach, you can choose the “conversational” option. This gives it a more encouraging tone of voice, versus the “direct” option which acts more like a personal trainer. In other words, it doesn’t cut you as much slack. You can also choose how often it prompts you to check in, too: daily, three times a week, weekly, or never.

Still warns that while useful, Oura Advisor is a work in progress. “Think of Advisor as a new team member with an impressive learning curve,” she says. It might not always provide the correct answer, but it is capable of learning and improving over time. The longer you use it — and the more health data your Oura Ring collects — the better Advisor will become.