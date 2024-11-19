Oura to integrate glucose data into its smart ring app

Oura has announced a new partnership that will bring an important new metric to its smart ring app. It has teamed up with Dexcom, which makes glucose monitors and associated apps, and the data collected from its devices will soon be integrated into the Oura app, plus Oura’s data will inform Dexcom’s apps too, providing wearers of both products with more insight into their health. The news comes just weeks after the launch of Oura’s latest product, the Oura Ring 4.

Dexcom’s continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) wearables track glucose levels throughout the day and night, helping those with type 1 or type 2 diabetes to understand their blood glucose levels, and make informed decisions about food and activity. Data is shown through an app on your phone and smartwatch, and will now be integrated into the Oura Ring’s app. What’s more, the data will flow both ways, with Oura’s data also informing Dexcom’s app. Matt Dolan, executive vice president of strategy and corporate development at Dexcom, said:

Recommended Videos

“Dexcom offers the most accurate glucose biosensing systems on the market that help reveal the impact of daily lifestyle choices on glucose levels and enable our users to make informed decisions about their health and overall well-being. Partnering with Oura gives us the opportunity to redefine the category again, integrating data from Dexcom glucose biosensors with the continuous insights and metrics measured by Oura Ring. This powerful combination will attract new shared customers who want to better understand the link between activity, sleep, nutrition, and their glucose.”

Tom Hale, Oura’s CEO added:

“This partnership with Dexcom will enable us to empower our members to make informed decisions and adjust behaviors to positively impact their biometrics and long-term health. Working together, Oura and Dexcom will help members decide what and when to eat by surfacing correlations between activities like sleep and exercise and members’ glucose levels. Because we know that people are affected differently by the same foods and activities, guidance and insights will be personalized.”

At first, this seems like another well-judged Oura partnership, just like those including Natural Cycles, but it goes well beyond. The two companies are describing this as a “strategic partnership,” with Dexcom investing $75 million into Oura as part of its latest investment round. The two will also market and sell each other’s products, showing this goes further than a simple data sharing agreement.

While the announcement has been made, the result of the partnership won’t be seen in either apps yet, with Oura and Dexcom only stating the initial stage will come during the first half of 2025.