Own an Android? It looks like you may buy an iPhone next

The iPhone 16 Pro and the Galaxy S25 Plus held in the hand together
In a recent survey of iPhone owners, 48% of those now wielding Apple’s smartphone had previously owned an Android phone. The data comes from an extensive report using information gathered from 4,000 individuals by analysts at Counterpoint Research, and shows despite the challenges those who switch from Android to iOS (or vice versa) often face, it didn’t put almost half of current iPhone owners off.

The research then states it’s Samsung and Google suffering the most when someone decides it’s time to buy an iPhone, to the point the paper warns Samsung may see a marked fall in S-series ownership over the next two years if the trend continues. It’s added that Samsung, along with brands like OnePlus and China’s market leader Vivo, are using AI and flagship specifications to differentiate devices, in an effort to entice and retain buyers.

It’s also stated the longer someone owns a non-Pro iPhone, the more likely it is for them to upgrade to a Pro model, attracted by getting the latest features and Apple technology sooner than they would with a non-Pro phone. Apple’s decision to restrict certain features common on all Android phones, like the always-on screen and a 120Hz refresh rate, is obviously encouraging people to upgrade, rather than sending them towards a Galaxy S25.

Apple’s latest phone is the iPhone 16e, its most basic brand-new phone, which sits below the iPhone 16 in the range. While some may question Apple’s decisions around the specification, it’s evident from research like this the company knows exactly what it’s doing when it comes to gaining, and keeping, smartphone buyers.

Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Does the iPhone 16e have a microSD card slot?
iPhone 16e in white.

Apple has unveiled the all-new iPhone 16e, a new $599 replacement for the iPhone SE line. The spiritual successor to the iPhone SE introduces several changes to the iPhone SE, including an OLED panel and Face ID, while jettisoning the Touch ID Home button and more prominent bezels.
Apple has long resisted certain hardware trends in the smartphone industry, and one of the most consistent omissions in its devices is expandable storage. Whether you’re considering a high-end iPhone or an entry-level model like the iPhone SE, your storage options consistently remain limited to what Apple provides out of the box. So, does the iPhone 16e break this trend and offer a microSD card slot?

Is there a microSD slot in the iPhone 16e?
If you were hoping to expand the storage of the iPhone 16e with a microSD card, you’re out of luck. Just like every iPhone before it, the iPhone 16e does not include a microSD card slot. Apple has never included expandable storage in any of its smartphones, and the iPhone 16e is no exception.

Does the iPhone 16e have a 120Hz screen?
The iPhone SE 4 leaks via Prosser.

Apple's best iPhones don't come cheap. That said, it's been better about launching affordable versions of its flagship phones in the past few years. The iPhone 16e is the latest iteration of the cheaper SE series, which opens the gates for those of us who don't have as much money to spare. It succeeds the iPhone SE 3, a "small in size, big in value" phone that's been waiting for an upgrade for over two years.

Apple has stepped forward in some aspects, like adding premium features like Apple Intelligence and face recognition to the iPhone 16e, but it still might be a while until we see an increase in iPhone refresh rates. Here's everything we know about the iPhone 16e refresh rate and why a 120Hz rate is so appealing.
Does the iPhone 16e have a 120Hz refresh rate?
The iPhone 16e does not have a 120Hz refresh rate. At its launch event, Apple confirmed it would come with a 60Hz display, which matches the trend with its latest iPhones. The iPhone 16e is a budget iPhone, and not even the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus have a 120Hz refresh rate. That's a privilege reserved for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. For reference, both the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus have a 60Hz refresh rate. The iPhone SE 3 also had the same refresh rate.

Does the Apple iPhone 16e have a headphone jack?
The Apple iPhone SE (2022)'s camera.

Now the Apple iPhone 16e has officially been announced — and is available for preorder, no less — you might wonder what accessories you need to buy for it. This handset has been a long time coming and fits nicely into the lineup between the higher-end iPhone 16, holding to many of the flagship's most useful features, while still remaining a budget-friendly option.
Does the iPhone 16e  have a headphone jack?

You might wonder whether you should invest in AirPods, or if an old set of wired headphones will do the trick. And to answer that, you need to know if the new iPhone 16e has a headphone jack or not. Short answer: of course it doesn't. Apple hasn't changed course since its notoriously "courageous" decision to remove the headphone jack from its phones almost a decade ago, and so, the iPhone 16e has no headphone jack.

