PayPal and Venmo outage: payment apps issue now fixed

Users of payment apps Venmo and Paypal experienced issues sending and receiving money

PayPal, Venmo, Cash App, and Apple Wallet apps on an iPhone.
If you’ve experienced issues using PayPal or Venmo today, you’re not alone. The payment services experienced issues for several hours on August 1, 2025, leaving users unable to send and receive money.

Service disruption started around 5am PT / 8am ET and lasted several hours, with PayPal (parent company to Venmo) acknowledging the issue on its status page. That message has now disappeared and key services have been marked as “operational” again – suggesting services are returning to normal.

PayPal and Venmo outage: key updates

  • 9am PT: PayPal and Venmo appear to be back to normal operation
  • 8:30am PT: the live incident report disappears from PayPal’s site, as key services marked as ‘Operational’
  • 7am PT: the volume of reports reduces, but there’s still a significant volume
  • 6:39am PT: PayPal updates statement to say technical teams are investigating
  • 6am PT: PayPal issues statement acknowledging the issue
  • 5am PT: reports of a PayPal and Venmo outage start to spike on DownDetector

PayPal and Venmo outage: as it happened

