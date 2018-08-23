Digital Trends
Mobile

Pew Research: Even teens think they’re spending too much time on their phones

Christian de Looper
By

It should come as no surprise that many parents feel as though their kids spend too much time on their smartphones and other devices, but according to a new report from Pew Research, it turns out many of the kids may feel the same way about themselves.

Around half of teenagers between the ages of 13 and 17 are worried that they spend too much time on their smartphones, according to the report. Not only that, but 52 percent of teenagers have even reportedly taken steps to cut back on the amount of time they spend on their phones, 57 percent have taken steps to cut back on time spent on social media, and 58 percent have taken steps to limit how much time they spend on video games.

The report comes amid growing fears that users, and teens especially, are becoming addicted to their devices. And the report certainly seems to suggest that’s true — 72 percent of teenagers report checking for notifications as soon as they wake up, and 56 percent associate not having their phones with loneliness, being upset, or feeling anxious.

Tech companies have started building features into their devices that limit the amount of time people spend on their phones. Earlier this year, Apple announced that iOS 12, its next major smartphone operating system, would include “Screen Time,” a feature specifically aimed at helping users track how much time they spend on their phones. The feature breaks down usage by app, and allows users to set time limits on specific apps they feel they’re using too much. Google also has its version of the feature, which it calls Digital Wellbeing and breaks things down by time spent in specific apps. Digital Wellbeing also tracks notifications sent and allows users to set timers on their apps.

It’s certainly a strange position for tech companies to be in. On the one hand, they’re building products that they want to be as engaging as possible, but on the other hand, they’re now recognizing that digital addiction is a real issue. It will be interesting to see if and how major tech companies like Apple and Google continue to promote a healthy digital life while still pushing their own products.

Don't Miss

iOS 12's best new features
pocophone f1 by xiaomi prod
Product Review

Pocophone F1 by Xiaomi review

Pocophone? Who? It’s fine that you don’t know the name, but we’re here to tell you it’s worth changing that, as the Pocophone F1 — its first phone — is very exciting. Here’s what it’s like.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Windows 10 Laptop
Computing

How to change your Windows 10 login screen background and desktop wallpaper

Microsoft has made changing your login screen background and desktop wallpaper easy, but if you're new to Windows 10, there are no road signs leading the way. We provide a quick guide on how to make these changes and spice up your PC.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
lg v35 thinq app dock
Mobile

A display render shows the LG V40 may be announced on November 16

The LG V30 was one of our favorite phones of 2017, and we're expecting big things from its successor in the later part of 2018. Here's absolutely everything we know about the upcoming LG V40 ThinQ.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
OnePlus 5T Main
Mobile

Recent update brings Project Treble support to OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T

OnePlus, known best for its low-cost OnePlus smartphones, has launched a follow up to the OnePlus 5. It's called the OnePlus 5T, and here's everything you need to know, including the design, specs, release date, and pricing.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar, Steven Winkelman
apple store robbery suspects tackled to ground thousand oaks
Mobile

Apple Store shoppers in California tackle suspects, thwart robbery

Three robbers entered an Apple Store near Los Angeles last weekend and started grabbing iPhones, tablets, and computers from the display tables. But before they could escape, several shoppers managed to tackle them to the ground.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
porsche design huawei mate rs huawei logo
Mobile

Australia bans the use of Huawei 5G network technology

The Australian government has expanded its network security rules to effectively ban Chinese company Huawei from its future 5G network. Huawei calls the decision extremely disappointing for consumers.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Google Daydream View (2017) review
Mobile

Google is making it easier for students to run lab tests in virtual reality

Google and Labster announced a partnership to bring more than 30 virtual science labs to Google Daydream, allowing students and others interested in science to spend time in a lab or out in the field.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Best Asus Zenfone 5Z cases
Mobile

Protect your Asus Zenfone 5Z with one of these cases or covers

The Asus Zenfone 5Z is a temptingly affordable phone with lots to offer, but glass sandwich design is always prone to damage. Snag yourself one of the best Asus Zenfone 5Z cases or covers and secure some peace of mind.
Posted By Simon Hill
lenovo ideapad y500 cool touch metal cover logo
Mobile

Despite slowing tablet sales, Lenovo launches 5 budget-minded tablets

Lenovo has taken the wraps off of a slew of new tablets aimed specifically at budget-minded shoppers. The tablets include the Lenovo Tab E7, E8, and E10, along with the Lenovo Tab M10 and Tab P10.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Mobile

The 18 best Google Pixel tips and tricks you need to know about

Did you decide to opt for the Pixel or Pixel XL? Want to find out how to make the most of it? Here are a few Google Pixel tips to get you started, whether you want to use the split-screen mode or train Google to know your voice.
Posted By Christian de Looper
iPhone X, iPhone 11
Mobile

Apple may release a fourth iPhone in September to replace aging iPhone SE

Apple's 2018 iPhone range is still a mystery. How many models will launch? What will they be called, and how big will the screens be? Here are all the rumors and everything we know so far.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
iPhone SE
Mobile

The iPhone SE2 may be announced at Apple's September Keynote

When Apple launched the original iPhone SE in 2016, it was a pint-sized hit. Now, the company may finally be prepping a follow-up: The iPhone SE 2. Here's everything we know about the rumored phone so far.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
Microsoft Surface Go Review
Computing

Qualcomm Snapdragon reportedly Microsoft’s first choice for Surface Go CPU

Paul Thurrott claims Microsoft originally intended to use Qualcomm’s ARM-based Snapdragon processor in its new Surface Go. But Intel supposedly caught wind of the move and offered “deep discounts” on its Pentium Gold processor.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
Mobile

Sixth public beta of iOS 12 still lacks one key feature

At this year's Worldwide Developer Conference, Apple unveiled its latest operating system, iOS 12. From app updates to group FaceTime, ARKit 2.0, and more, here are all the new features in iOS 12.
Posted By Steven Winkelman