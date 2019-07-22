Mobile

The Pixel 4 may have face-sensing tech that goes beyond the iPhone XS

Mark Jansen
By

The rumor mill is busy churning out leaks, rumors, and renders of Google’s next expected phone, the Pixel 4. Google stoked those rumors by posting some official renders itself, but it’s remained tight-lipped about the front of the device, and we haven’t seen many leaks that mention the front of the device. That is, until now. Leaker Ice Universe has shared images of screen protectors he claims are intended for the Pixel 4.

The images show the screen protectors have fairly slim bezels to the left, right, and bottom of the display, with a heavier bezel at the top —  matching an earlier statement from a photographer who spotted a possible Pixel 4 out in the wild. While that bezel may be decried as a crime by some, it’s seemingly packed to the brim with tech. There’s the central earpiece speaker, and a number of cutouts in the top-left which may be for two selfie camera lenses and a flash unit.

But it’s the oval-shaped cutout to the right that interests us. This space could be for the facial recognition technology Google is rumored to be including in its next phone. It’s rumored this technology will be based on Google’s Project Soli, which was recently approved for use by the U.S.’s FCC. Project Soli is expected to use radar waves to detect various gestures, and could even be used to detect faces in 3D space — much like the Face ID TrueDepth cameras found on Apple’s iPhone XS. But Soli could go one step further, and could be used in a similar way to Air Gestures in the LG G8 ThinQ — so you could, for example, turn an invisible knob to change volume, or slide your finger in the air to scroll down a screen. We found the gimmick to be, well, a gimmick in the LG G8 ThinQ, so Google certainly has its work cut out for it if this is a track it’s interested in following.

Of course, these leaks may turn out to be based on features that don’t ultimately end up in the phone, so don’t be surprised if the Pixel 4 is revealed and the Project Soli chip is missing. We expect to see the Pixel 4 in October, so there isn’t too long to wait to see if this rumor is true.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Android vs. iOS: Which smartphone platform is the best?
Up Next

Taking an I-Pace autocrossing proves that our electric future is going to be a blast
google stadia vs nvidia geforce now controller 1
Gaming

5 questions the Google Stadia team needs to answer in its Reddit AMA

Google's Stadia team is planning to take part in a Reddit AMA on July 18. These are five questions we believe it must answer about the upcoming game-streaming service. Stadia will launch later in 2019.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Google Pixel 4
Mobile

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL: Everything we know

Rumors abound about the Google Pixel 4, Google's next Pixel phone following the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a. Getting around the leaks, Google straight-up teased an image of the back of the phone. Here's what you need to know.
Posted By Andy Boxall
huawei p30 pro vs google pixel 3 xl review hero
Mobile

Seeking photo storage and backup in the cloud? Google Photos gets the picture

Google Photos offers free, unlimited photo storage in the cloud, making photos instantly accessible and sharable. Google also uses artificial intelligence image analysis to organize photos and videos, making them easy to search and edit.
Posted By Jackie Dove
Google Pixel 3 XL review
Deals

Amazon knocks 29% off the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones for Prime Day

Looking to get your hands on a premium Google Pixel phone? Now’s your chance to score amazing deals on Pixel devices. For Prime Day, Amazon is offering the Pixel 3 (128GB) and the Pixel 3 XL (64GB) for just $639 each.
Posted By Erica Katherina
t mobile revvl news
Mobile

T-Mobile wants to give you a free smartphone when you add a line

Did someone say free smartphones? T-Mobile is offering free smartphones from a select range of affordable phones when a new line is opened on its $40 per month per line Magenta tier and above.
Posted By Mark Jansen
best android game controllers satechi 2
Mobile

Get your game on with the best controllers for Android smartphones

If you're looking to do some serious gaming on an Android device, you're going to need a gamepad. Here are the best controllers for Android games on smartphones and tablets, with rechargeable and wireless options.
Posted By Mark Jansen
1More Stylish review
Mobile

Android will soon monitor battery of wireless earbuds, find them if they get lost

Google will soon roll out new features that will improve Android support for true wireless earbuds. The planned features include the ability to monitor the charge of the wireless earbuds and Find My Device compatibility.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Collage app feature image
Mobile

The best mobile collage apps, for when a single image or video just won't cut it

Today's collage apps combine images and videos into a crafted presentation complete with fonts, stickers, memes, and other elements that tells a story, instead of relying on a single iconic representation of a place or event.
Posted By Jackie Dove
how to take a passport photo
Photography

From DIY to AAA, here's how to take a passport photo in 6 different ways

If you're applying for a passport or renewing one, you need to submit a photo in your official application. There are strict guidelines, but fortunately, it's something you can do at home. Here's how to take a passport photo.
Posted By Daven Mathies
LG G8 ThinQ
Mobile

Here’s every Alexa Built-in phone that can access Amazon’s assistant on the move

If you've got your Amazon Echo, Echo Show, and Fire TV set up, you might want a phone that's just as tied into your Amazon-based A.I. network. Here's every Alexa Built-in smartphone you can buy from Amazon right now.
Posted By Mark Jansen
best messaging apps allo
Mobile

Text up a storm with the best messaging apps for iOS and Android

These days, most people tend to favor digital messages over phone calls. We have the best messaging apps that allow you to share photos and documents, send text messages, and more with end-to-end encryption.
Posted By Simon Hill
android vs ios v cameras feat
Mobile

Android vs. iOS: Which smartphone platform is the best?

If you’re trying to choose a new phone and you’re not sure about the merits and pitfalls of the leading smartphone operating systems, then come on in for a detailed breakdown as we pit Android vs. iOS in various categories.
Posted By Simon Hill
tinder snapchat wheel video news go
Mobile

Tinder tries to break up with the Google Play Store with new payment process

Tinder launched a new payment process that allows the dating app to bypass Google Play Store fees. Unlike others that have worked around app store fees, Tinder remains listed while in open defiance of the Google Play Store requirements.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Asus ROG Phone 2
Product Review

The new Asus gaming phone certainly isn't a beauty, but it performs like a beast

Asus is on a roll in 2019, having started out with the Zenfone 6 -- a welcome surprise and a great phone -- and now with the ROG Phone 2. This gaming phone has plenty of ability to ensure even casual gamers will want to take a look.
Posted By Andy Boxall