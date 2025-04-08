 Skip to main content
Google Pixel Watch now gives you scam protection right on your wrist

By
A person sitting down and wearing the Google Pixel Watch 2.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The Google Pixel Watch 2 and 3 are already among the best smartwatches, but now, Google decked them out with another handy feature. Google is adding Scam Detection to its watches, enhancing security without making you pull your phone out of your pocket.

We all deal with scam calls on a regular basis, and Google’s Scam Detection is just one way tech companies try to combat the nuisance (and safety hazard) of these calls. This tool listens to calls and uses AI to detect conversation patterns that scammers have been known to use. If something sounds shady, Scam Detection will send you a notification accompanied by a sound and vibration.

This feature was previously limited to Pixel Phones, but now, Google is bringing it to the Pixel Watch 2 and 3. This means that you’ll be able to safely answer the call on your watch and still benefit from Scam Protection in real time, during the conversation. Of course, the feature isn’t entirely accurate and scammer tactics evolve every single day, but it’s definitely better than nothing.

Of course, the feature isn’t available to every single user. You’ll need a Pixel 9 phone or later, and it needs to be paired with the Google Pixel Watch 2 or 3, and this will only work if the two devices are paired via Bluetooth. Moreover, Scam Detection is only available in the U.S. during conversations in English.

As explained by TechRadar, you can turn on Scam Detection on your Pixel Phone and Watch by heading to the Settings — it’s tucked away under Scam Detection. You’ll know the feature is enabled because it’ll beep right at the start of the call and every now and then during the conversation.

For many, this feature might not be too meaningful, but it saves you having to take your phone out of your pocket when you’re not sure about a particular number. Scam Detection or not, it’s always important to stay vigilant, as new scams are detected every single week.

Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Computing Writer
Monica is a computing writer at Digital Trends, focusing on PC hardware. Since joining the team in 2021, Monica has written…
