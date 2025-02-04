Plan special events easily with the new Apple Invites app

Apple has officially launched a new app for iPhone called Apple Invites. This app, anticipated since at least the beginning of the year, allows users to create custom invitations to bring together friends and family for any occasion.

Apple Invites is now available in the App Store. It enables users to create and share invitations, manage RSVPs, contribute to Shared Albums, and engage with Apple Music playlists, among other features. Apple Invites is also available on the web for those who do not own an iPhone or any Apple device. However, you must be an iCloud+ subscriber to create invitations. Anyone can RSVP, regardless of whether they have an Apple account or device.

As Brent Chiu-Watson, Apple’s senior director of Worldwide Product Marketing for Apps and iCloud, explains: “With Apple Invites, an event comes to life from the moment the invitation is created, and users can share lasting memories even after they get together.” Further, “Apple Invites brings together capabilities our users already know and love across iPhone, iCloud, and Apple Music, making it easy to plan special events.”

To start with Apple Invites, you must choose an image from your Photos library or select one from the app’s backgrounds gallery. This gallery features a curated collection of images designed for various occasions and events. The invitation can connect with Apple Maps and Weather apps to give guests directions and real-time weather forecasts. For collaboration, guests can share photos and videos through a dedicated Shared Album associated with each invite.

Additionally, Apple Music subscribers can add collaborative playlists, allowing them to create a customized event soundtrack that guests can access directly within Apple Invites.

I was wondering yesterday whether Apple Invites would have Apple Intelligence integration. Today, we found out that it does. Those with supported devices can use Image Playground, for example, to create images for the invite; they can also use Apple’s new Writing Tools to help with drafting the text of the invitation.

iPhones supporting Apple Intelligence include the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and the entire iPhone 16 series.

Apple Invites requires an iCloud+ subscription to get started. Launched in 2021, iCloud+ is Apple’s premium cloud storage service that enhances the free iCloud offering. It provides users with increased storage capacity for their photos, videos, files, and backups and several additional privacy features.

These features include iCloud Private Relay, which helps protect your online activities in Safari and Hide My Email, which generates unique, random email addresses to keep your email private. iCloud+ also supports HomeKit Secure Video, allowing you to store and view footage from security cameras. Users can choose from various storage tiers to meet their needs, and the service can be shared with up to five family members.

It will be interesting to see whether Apple Invites catches on with users and how it develops over time. Stay tuned.