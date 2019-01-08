Digital Trends
Mobile

For 2019 pricing, the Cosmo Communicator lets you type like it’s 1997

Andy Boxall
By

The Planet Computers Gemini, a 90’s personal digital assistant (PDA) transported into 2018, is a product overflowing with quirk, which means its niche appeal is strong. But everyone else looks at it with a sideways glance and little more. To satisfy those who actually want to use a PDA-style device today, the company has now made the Cosmo Communicator, which it says is the flagship device in its range. The new Cosmo retains the PDA design of the Gemini, but adds in features most modern smartphone users consider essential. We got a look at a prototype during CES 2019; not enough for a hands-on, but we left with some impressions.

External screen

On the Gemini you had to open the clamshell body to do anything, as the screen and keyboard were inside. For the Cosmo, a screen has been added on the outside of the device, so you can interact with the phone without opening it up. The external screen measures approximately 2 inches, joining the 6-inch screen inside. You can answer calls, add quick replies to messages, and scroll through notifications on the external screen, without needing to open the clamshell.

Planet Cosmo Communicator
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

This new design is welcome improvement, as it makes the Cosmo function more efficiently. However, we weren’t given the opportunity to play with it, as we only saw a prototype with the screen running a basic demo mode. It looked slick and smooth, and it was certainly very bright, but we couldn’t test responsiveness or how it felt to interact with a small screen on a very large device.

Yes, the Cosmo is big — it’s the nature of the beast, after all. It’s longer than an iPhone XS Max, and twice as thick. It weighs 300 grams (0.66 pounds), which is heavy . It is “pocketable,” in that it’s still a mobile device, but the bulge it creates in any trouser pocket will border on the unsightly. This won’t really matter to those seriously considering the Cosmo, as this is a productivity device and it’s the keyboard inside that’s the big selling point.

New keyboard and camera

The Cosmo’s keyboard has been updated and refined over the Gemini’s. Typing experience has been improved, according to the company, which we hope means the typing issues we encountered on the Gemini have been fixed. Even better is the Cosmo’s keyboard will have a backlight for working in the dark, and little feet will be added to the unit’s bottom to make it more stable on a desktop. Like the external screen, we only saw a second prototype without a finished version of the new keyboard, so could not test the improvements in person.

Planet Cosmo Communicator
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Another new feature on the Cosmo is another we couldn’t try out, but is again a welcome addition: a camera. The Gemini doesn’t have one built in, and required you to buy a special module. The Cosmo’s 24-megapixel camera sits above the external screen, and there is also a 5-megapixel selfie camera inside the device.

Below the external screen is a fingerprint sensor that doubles as a smart key for accepting or declining calls.

Planet has gone for another MediaTek processor for the Cosmo, but this time has opted for the new Helio P70, which is good news. This is one of MediaTek’s new-generation chips with decent artificial intelligence enhancements, and other abilities more associated with higher-end devices. It’s paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage space. There’s a USB Type-C charging port and another USB Type-C connector, has a MicroSD card slot, and supports both GSM and CDMA networks. There’s a 4,220mAh battery inside, Android 9 is the operating system, and you can even load Linux on it for some serious geek points.

Only for the dedicated

Even before you started reading this, you probably knew whether the Cosmo Communicator was a device you’d consider buying. If it appeals, the Cosmo is the better buy than the Gemini, as on paper it does a lot more and comes closer to matching the specs we see on mid-range smartphones. However, the price is far higher than most mid-range smartphones. Even on Indiegogo it’s $570, and will be $800 when the opening deal ends.

For $800 you can actually buy a premium smartphone — an Apple iPhone XS, Google Pixel 3, or Galaxy S9. All of which are brilliant — hugely capable, and vastly more sensible, longer-lasting purchases. Except, in the traditional definition of the word, they’re not PDAs; if that’s what you want, your options are limited to, well, the Cosmo or the Gemini today. If you’re quick it’s available for the lower cost on Indiegogo at the time of writing, and we’d strongly recommend not paying much more if you’re drooling over the thought of tapping out emails like it’s 1994.

We’ll reserve judgement on the success of the new Cosmo features, due to only seeing non-working prototypes; but on the surface these are required upgrades to a device that without them, feels like it’s in a tech time-warp. The Cosmo Communicator is better, but it only really adds tech from 2015 to its 90’s body, while charging a 2019 price.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Nreal's mixed-reality sunglasses are more compact than the Magic Leap One
Michael Kors Access Sofie 2019
Wearables

Michael Kors revamps Access Sofie watch with heart rate monitor, GPS

The Michael Kors Access Sofie is one of the most-loved Wear OS smartwatches of the past few years, and at CES 2019, Michael Kors announced a revamp of the watch, which now includes a heart rate monitor, stand-alone GPS, and more.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Computing

Miss AIM? These are the best desktop chat clients to use today

Desktop chat clients are far from dead. In fact, they're currently enjoying something of a renaissance. So, which one should you be using? We take a peek at the best chat clients for teams, gamers and mainstream web surfers.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
portable tech gadgets
Deals

Here are 19 portable tech gadgets you’ll want to use every day

If you're looking for portable tech to keep you charged up while on the go (or for some great small gift ideas), we've rounded up 19 must-have gadgets. You'll find everything from a mini gaming controller to a folding Bluetooth keyboard.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Mobile

Felix Gray’s latest glasses cut down on blue light to help you sleep

Felix Gray is known for its glasses that cut down on glare and reduce eye strain for those that use computers a lot, but now the company is taking on a new issue: Poor sleep due to blue light.
Posted By Christian de Looper
weirdest wearable tech ces 2019 dreamon rf173
Mobile

Here’s the oddest and weirdest wearable tech we saw at CES 2019

CES 2019 is a hotbed of technical innovation, but some wearable devices may take innovation a little far for our comfort. Here's some of the weirdest wearables we've come across at CES 2019.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Kate Spade Scallop 2 Smartwatch review
Wearables

Fishing for compliments? Put on the beautiful Kate Spade Scallop 2 smartwatch

Designer Kate Spade has announced the Scallop 2 smartwatch, a sequel to the immensely popular Scallop from early 2018. We spoke to Mary Beech, Kate Spade's chief marketing officer, about it.
Posted By Andy Boxall
tcl new mobile display technology ces 2019 feat 2
Mobile

TCL is set to innovate with new mobile display technology

TCL, the Chinese manufacturer behind BlackBerry, Alcatel, and Palm phones, may be ready to step out of the shadows with some impressive display tech. The company has shown a willingness to experiment and innovate that’s sadly lacking in…
Posted By Simon Hill
fossil sport smartwatch news pop up 2
Mobile

At CES 2019, the Fossil Sport gets trendy new watch faces

Fossil has released its first-ever smartwatch featuring Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 3100. The Fossil Sport comes packed with a heart rate monitor, built-in GPS, NFC, and Google's latest version of Wear OS. Here's everything you need to know.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
portable power station
Mobile

Goal Zero Yeti Tank and Yeti Link expand home power storage options

At CES 2019, Goal Zero expands its ability to store power at home and while traveling with the introduction of the Yeti Tank and Yeti Link, as well as redesigned Sherpa battery packs and a new Nomad 5 solar panel.
Posted By Kraig Becker
BlackBerry Key2 LE review
Mobile

BlackBerry sets own pace for 2019: Strikes Verizon deal, but no 5G phone coming

BlackBerry has struck a deal with Verizon to sell the Key2 LE phone through its Enterprise division, reigniting a successful partnership from the brand's early days. We sat down with the company to talk 5G, and what's next.
Posted By Andy Boxall
most interesting mobile accessories ces 2019 unravel wireless charging 2
Mobile

The best and most interesting mobile accessories at CES 2019

Modern smartphones are packed with tech and extremely adaptable -- which might be why we see so much innovation in the mobile accessories area. Here are some of the best mobile accessories from CES 2019.
Posted By Mark Jansen
ticwatch e2 s2 announced ces 2019 submerged
Mobile

Take a dip in the sea with Mobvoi’s new Ticwatches at CES 2019

Quality smartwatches don't have to be expensive, and Mobvoi's Ticwatch proves that. With CES 2019 in full swing, Mobvoi took the opportunity to take the wraps off the Ticwatch S2 and the Ticwatch E2.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Lenovo Smart Tab review
Product Review

Lenovo’s new Smart Tab makes Android tablets useful again

Got an Amazon Echo Show? Ever want to just take the screen and use it as a tablet in the bedroom? Lenovo’s new Smart Tab lets you do this. It’s an Android tablet you can attach to a Smart Dock to create an Echo Show competitor.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
google assistant updates smartphones ces 2019 news feat
Mobile

Here are all the Google Assistant upgrades coming to your smartphone

Google has announced numerous upgrades to Google Assistant coming to your smartphone. You're now able to check into your next flight with just your voice, and you can also access Google Assistant on Google Maps.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu