Slap a filter on the iPhone 11’s triple camera with PolarPro’s unique system

The iPhone 11 may have three camera lenses, but PolarPro’s new system allows the camera to use a single filter to cover all three. Announced on February 18, the PolarPro LiteChaser Pro is a case and filter system for the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max.

The filters use a quick-mount system to cover the iPhone 11’s array of lenses. The filter system will launch with three filters that are the most common types of filters used on DSLRs and mirrorless cameras. The circular polarizing (CP) filter fights reflection and haze (or in some cases, can be used to exaggerate a reflection). For filmmakers, the variable neutral density filter (VND) reduces the amount of light coming through the lens by a three- to five-stop range without swapping filters. The ND8 reduces light by three stops and the ND64 does so by six stops, in separate filters.

All of the iPhone 11 filters are designed with cinema-grade glass and include a filter cover.

The filters mount to the smartphone using the Litechaser Pro case, a compact case with an aluminum filter mount. Designed with a rubber interior and reinforced frame, the case is also small enough to mount on a drone, the company says.

The optional Litechaser Pro grip works with the case, sitting on a rail system to allow the grip to be adjusted for different hand sizes and to accommodate both vertical and portrait orientations. Both the top and bottom of the grip include thread mounts, allowing the grip to mount to a tripod at the bottom and to accessories like mics and lights at the top.

PolarPro says the filter system helps bring mobile photographers and videographers closer to a complete advanced system. “Since the launch of Apple’s iPhone 11 in September 2019, the goal was to develop a complete creative system worthy of replacing your DSLR/mirrorless camera and help transform your iPhone 11 into the ‘A’ camera,” Jeff Overall, founder and CEO of PolarPro, said.

The Litechaser Pro is available in different kit configurations. The essential kit includes the case and grip for $59 at limited launch pricing. The filmmaking kit adds the variable ND for $119, while the photography kit includes the case, grip and circular polarizer for $99. Filters are also available separately. Pre-orders are available beginning today, with the first shipment slated for the end of March. Prices increase by $10 to $30 after pre-orders.

