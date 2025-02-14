 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Possible iPhone 17 Air design looks strangely familiar

By
possible iphone 17 air design looks strangely familiar concept weis studio
WEIS Studio

The biggest Apple story in 2025 is likely to be the launch of the iPhone 17 Air in the fall. Design leaks about the new phone, which is expected to replace the iPhone Plus in the iPhone 17 series lineup, have gradually emerged. Now, WEIS Studio has released an Instagram video that shows what the phone could look like.

As you can see, the phone’s back looks nothing like any iPhone currently on the market. This is because rumors suggest the rear camera system will sit horizontally, not vertically.

Recommended Videos

This design looks strikingly similar to phones already on the market. Namely, the phone looks much like the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL, right?

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Beyond this, the WEIS design considers another massive feature of the iPhone 17 Air: its skinny profile, which could measure as little as 5.5mm. By contrast, the iPhone 16 is 7.8mm thick. Two other comparisons: The 13-inch iPad Pro (2024) is 5.1mm thick, while the 11-inch model has a depth of 5.3mm.

Google Pixel 9 Pro.
Google Pixel 9 Pro Google

The iPhone 17 Air will likely have a 6.6-inch display that, like the rest of the iPhone 17 lineup, will be a 120Hz ProMotion display. An A19 chip, Wi-Fi 7, and an Apple in-house 5G modem will be inside.

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to include a single 48-megapixel rear camera.

Like millions of others, I am eagerly anticipating the release of the iPhone 17 Air. It’s not often that Apple introduces a new handset design. And yet, I hope the final product stands out from the existing phones on the market. It’s not in Apple’s nature to mimic competitor designs, and I don’t expect them to start doing so now.

Apple’s iPhone 17 lineup is expected to launch in early September.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
Spigen just accidentally leaked iPhone SE 4 renders
iPhone SE 4 leak by Majin Bu.

The iPhone SE 4 has been a highly-anticipated handset for a while now, and we expect it to drop sometime next week. We just got another good look at it, courtesy of case manufacturer Spigen. The company uploaded images of its case to its website, along with an iPhone inside the case. The website says it's an iPhone SE (3rd gen), but one look at the images shows that isn't the case.

Of course, we already had a solid idea of what the iPhone SE 4 would look like. The renders don't really come with any surprises; in many ways, the iPhone SE 4 looks like the iPhone 14, complete with the notch at the top. The case renders also show a single camera on the rear of the phone. One interesting change is the Alert Slider — the button on the side of your iPhone that enables/disables vibration — seems to have been replaced with an Action Button instead.

Read more
The iOS 18.4 Beta could drop as soon as February 12
Natural Titanium iPhone 16 Pro Max (left) and a Blue Titanium iPhone 15 Pro.

With the launch of the new Powerbeats and the iPhone SE 4, next week is a busy one for Apple fans — but even more surprises could be on the way with the release of iOS 18.4 Beta 1, according to Mark Gurman. There's a chance the launch could be pushed back until the week after, but it will most likely arrive before the end of February.

The coming iOS 18.4 beta is rumored to introduce a lot of changes related to Apple Intelligence functionality and Siri, including awareness of what's on screen, personal context, and much more. If this change comes through, it would mark a turning point for Siri. The assistant has long trailed behind the competition, and an update that brings it to the same level of power as Google Assistant or Alexa would be a huge boon for Apple users.

Read more
New iPad Air incoming? There’s a low stock warning
A person holding the Apple iPad Air (2024), showing the screen.

Less than a year has passed since the release of the current iPad Air. However, a new one could launch very soon. As Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman notes, the inventory for the popular tablet is dwindling, suggesting that a new model is set to launch.

The 2024 iPad Air was launched in May 2024, introducing a new 13-inch model alongside the traditional 11-inch model. Both versions feature Liquid Retina displays that offer vibrant colors and sharp details and are powered by the M2 chip, which provides improved performance compared to the previous generation. Beyond this, there were a few changes made between this and the previous model, which arrived in 2022.

Read more