Wearing a camera on your face can make you and others uncomfortable. That’s something Solos has addressed in its latest pair of smart glasses, the Solos AirGo Vision.

While the frame has a camera in it, the unusual modular design means you can swap the front plate out for one without a camera without losing the AirGo Vision’s other features.

The AirGo Vision’s camera takes photos and enables visual search, so you can “look” at something and ask the AI in the smart glasses to tell you more about it, plus the camera will help translate text. Other features include directions to popular landmarks and restaurants. Solos uses an open architecture, so you can choose different AI frameworks, with Google Gemini, ChatGPT, and Claude all supported.

When you want all the AI functionality without the camera, Solos’ SmartHinge system comes into play. The front of the smart glasses are attached to the arms using USB-C connectors, and you simply pull each arm off and put them on a non-Vision AirGo front plate. This modularity means you never have to worry about others being concerned about the camera mounted on the AirGo Vision. We’ve seen the SmartHinge feature in action on a pair of Solos AirGo 3 smart glasses already, and it’s a simple process that takes just a few moments.

Alongside the new hardware, Solos has updated the companion app with new features. Most importantly, it now supports always-on use, with the app running in the background so you can interact verbally with the glasses without having the app open in front of you anymore. The app facilitates internet searches, weather reports, and access to news.

Solos has two frame designs for the AirGo Vision, Krypton 1 and Krypton 2, as well as seven different color options. It’s possible to order the smart glasses with prescription lenses. There are also several ways to purchase the AirGo Vision. The first is with the camera for $299, but if you already own a pair of Solos AirGo smart glasses, you can buy just the front plate with the camera for $149. The other option is to buy the AirGo Vision with a non-camera front plate included for $349.

The Solos AirGo Vision’s top rival are the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, where a ring around the camera lights up to show it’s operating to reduce privacy concerns.