 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses just got an interesting new competitor

By
The Solos AirGo Vision's Krypton 1 design.
Solos AirGo Vision's Krypton 1 Solos

Wearing a camera on your face can make you and others uncomfortable. That’s something Solos has addressed in its latest pair of smart glasses, the Solos AirGo Vision.

While the frame has a camera in it, the unusual modular design means you can swap the front plate out for one without a camera without losing the AirGo Vision’s other features.

Recommended Videos

The AirGo Vision’s camera takes photos and enables visual search, so you can “look” at something and ask the AI in the smart glasses to tell you more about it, plus the camera will help translate text. Other features include directions to popular landmarks and restaurants. Solos uses an open architecture, so you can choose different AI frameworks, with Google Gemini, ChatGPT, and Claude all supported.

The Solos AirGo Vision's Krypton 2 design.
Solos AirGo Vision Krypton 2 Solos

When you want all the AI functionality without the camera, Solos’ SmartHinge system comes into play. The front of the smart glasses are attached to the arms using USB-C connectors, and you simply pull each arm off and put them on a non-Vision AirGo front plate. This modularity means you never have to worry about others being concerned about the camera mounted on the AirGo Vision. We’ve seen the SmartHinge feature in action on a pair of Solos AirGo 3 smart glasses already, and it’s a simple process that takes just a few moments.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Alongside the new hardware, Solos has updated the companion app with new features. Most importantly, it now supports always-on use, with the app running in the background so you can interact verbally with the glasses without having the app open in front of you anymore. The app facilitates internet searches, weather reports, and access to news.

The Solos AirGo Vision's Krypton 1 design.
Solos AirGo Vision Krypton 1 Solos

Solos has two frame designs for the AirGo Vision, Krypton 1 and Krypton 2, as well as seven different color options. It’s possible to order the smart glasses with prescription lenses. There are also several ways to purchase the AirGo Vision. The first is with the camera for $299, but if you already own a pair of Solos AirGo smart glasses, you can buy just the front plate with the camera for $149. The other option is to buy the AirGo Vision with a non-camera front plate included for $349.

Related

The Solos AirGo Vision’s top rival are the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, where a ring around the camera lights up to show it’s operating to reduce privacy concerns.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…
Best apps to get your phone Christmas ready
iPhone 15 Pro held in hand in front of a Christmas tree.

As the year winds down, the holidays get closer. Whether you love them or not, your phone is a vital way to make sure you make it through this stressful period with your sanity intact. Thankfully, your smartphone, whether it’s an Android or an iPhone, has plenty of ways to keep yourself busy when you just want some space from friends and family. They also offer multiple ways to entertain your guests.

Here are some apps and games to keep you and everyone happy this holiday season. Think of it as a holiday survival guide, with a selection of apps for every circumstance.
Heads Up!

Read more
How the iPhone 16 won the battle of the camera button
Promotional image for OuttaFocus. Image of two smartphones.

The iPhone 16 is not the only recently released smartphone with a separate camera control system, as the Oppo Find X8 Pro also has a similar alternate way to interact with the camera on the side of the device.

However, they both approach it in very different ways. While using them, I thought a lot about the merits of physical versus virtual controls and how pressing and not just touching a button helps us connect more with taking photographs on our phones.
The camera controls
The Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Camera Control button Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Read more
Apple’s progress with slimmer iPhones sounds stunning and worrying
iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 6s side by side.

Apple’s first in-house cellular modem will reportedly start appearing in iPhones and iPads next year. The move, which kicks into action with the 2025 iPhone SE refresh, is aimed at helping Apple end its reliance on other suppliers for the part.

The shift, however, also frees up more wiggle room for its engineers to experiment with new designs. One of those could very well be the upcoming iPhone 17 Slim or Air model, which is poised to replace the Plus version in the current lineup.

Read more