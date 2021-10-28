  1. Mobile

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 series brings flagship features at a budget

By

Today, the Xiaomi spin-off brand, Redmi, has added more products to the portfolio by launching three new Note series devices in China — the Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus. While these specific models may be limited to China, the launch helps us set some expectations for the global Redmi Note 11 smartphones.

Here are the details of all of the products that Redmi announced at today’s event:

Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus

Redmi Note 11 series teaser in black background.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus is the flagship smartphone in the series. It is powered by MediaTek‘s Dimesnity 920 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. There is up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage on offer. Redmi is offering 120W fast charging on the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus to complement the powerful performance. This will allow the 4,500mAh battery to top up in just 15 minutes.

Like the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, the Note 11 Pro Plus features a 108MP primary camera and an 8MP ultrawide angle, and a 2MP depth sensor. The camera on the front is a 16MP shooter. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port. The Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus starts at $312 (converted).

Redmi Note 11 Pro

Redmi Note 11 Pro render in cloudy background.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro brings a 6.67-inch OLED (FHD+) screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the Dimensity 920 SoC and packs a 5,160mAh battery that is touted to charge from zero to full in 43 minutes with support for 67W fast charging.

The smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup with a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro camera. You also get a 16MP selfie camera. Other features include IR blaster, 3.5mm port, NFC, side fingerprint scanner, and stereo speakers. Its price starts at $250. The smartphone comes equipped with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Redmi Note 11

The Redmi Note 11 features a 6.6-inch LCD panel (FHD+) with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging that is touted to charge it from zero to full in 62 minutes.

In terms of optics, you get a dual rear camera setup that is led by a 50MP primary sensor and accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front lies a 16MP selfie shooter. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, IR blaster, and a 3.5mm audio port. The device runs Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top. It comes in 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB configurations. It starts at approximately $187.

