Samsung finally brings Good Lock customization app to Galaxy users worldwide

Home Up settings on the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Prakhar Khanna / Digital Trends

Back in January, Samsung promised that its Good Lock customization app would be made available to all users, and now that day is here. The Good Lock app is rolling out globally today — just check your Play Store for it. If it’s not currently available to download, it should be sometime soon. Reports are coming in from around the globe that the app is now available.

The app’s Play Store listing has been updated, too. Since 2024, Good Lock has had an “early access” banner that is now gone, and the app listing has a new design. There’s a caveat: it’s typically only available for people running the latest version of Samsung’s software, which means One UI 7 or One UI 6.1. It’s a welcome breath of good news in the wake of today’s paused One UI 7 rollout.

The Play Store only lists the Galaxy S25 series as compatible, but the team at 9to5Google was able to install the app on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. However, they couldn’t get it to install on a Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus's screen.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The news is a nice surprise, but not that much of a surprise. The Samsung Newsroom has dropped hints over the past week or so about all that Good Lock can do when paired with One UI 7. If you’ve been planning how you want to make your home screen look, now’s your chance to experiment.

Good Lock, if you aren’t familiar with it, allows expansive customization of your Galaxy device. You can change the look of your home screen in seriously impressive ways, customizing it to fit your personal tastes. You can install individual modules, move their placement, and much more.

If you can’t install it, make sure your phone is up to date (and that you’re sporting one of the supported devices.)

