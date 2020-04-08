If you want a cutting-edge Android phone with all the goodies, Samsung’s Galaxy S line is for you. However, if you want a solid phone at a budget price, Samsung’s A-Series is the better bet. We were impressed by last year’s Samsung Galaxy A50, which brought flagship looks to a budget price point. This year, Samsung is bringing even more Galaxy A-Series devices to the U.S.

There are six models in the Samsung Galaxy S series in total, including two 5G phones. The most important devices are the Galaxy A71 and the Galaxy A51, considering Two of them, the Samsung Galaxy A01 and A51, will be available starting on April 9 through select retailers and carriers, while the other four devices will make their way to the U.S. “later this summer.”

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G

First up is the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G. There’s no standard variant of this phone — so you’ll either get it with 5G or not at all. Still, there’s a lot to like about the phone apart from the 5G support. The device is the flagship model in the A series, and offers a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution, and a quad-camera system with a main 64-megapixel sensor. You’ll also get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor, along with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The Samsung Galaxy A71 5G will be available in the summer for $600.

Samsung Galaxy A51 and A51 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A51 steps things up to a 6.5-inch display with a Full HD+ resolution and a hole-punch cutout for the front-facing camera. On the back, there’s a huge 48-megapixel sensor, and the phone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. You can expand upon that storage too — by up to 512GB. The phone will be available on April 9 for $400.

Samsung is also finally bringing 5G connectivity to the A series, marking one of the first times that there is 5G in a mid-range phone. The Galaxy A51 5G offers the same specs as the standard Galaxy A51, with 5G support. It will be available in the summer for $500.

Samsung Galaxy A21

Next up is the Samsung Galaxy A21, which again, is better in almost every way. This phone also has an edge-to-edge display with a hole-punch cutout, and the display sits in at 6.5 inches. On the back, there is a quad-lens sensor with a 16-megapixel main sensor and ultra-wide sensor, along with depth and macro lenses. Under the hood, there’s a 4,000mAh battery, a MediaTek Helio P35 processor, and 3GB of RAM. The phone will be available in the summer for $250.

Samsung Galaxy A11

The next phone up is the Samsung Galaxy A11. The phone has a 6.4-inch display with a hole-punch cutout for the front-facing camera. On the back, there is a triple-lens camera with a wide sensor, a telephoto sensor, and an ultra-wide sensor — so you should get a relatively versatile setup. The battery sits in at 4,000mAh, and the phone supports 15W fast charging.

The Samsung Galaxy A11 will be available starting in the summer for $180.

Samsung Galaxy A01

The Samsung Galaxy A01 is the most affordable phone in the 2020 A series, but it’s still aimed at offering excellent value for money. The phone offers a 5.7-inch display with HD+ resolution, along with a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera and 5-megapixel front-facing camera. The battery on the device sits in at 3,000mAh. Under the hood, the phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. It also has a modern design, with an edge-to-edge display and a teardrop notch at the top of the screen.

Of course, perhaps the best thing about the Samsung Galaxy A01 is its price. The phone only costs $110, and will be available starting on April 9.

