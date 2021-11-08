Samsung has been doing an excellent job with its midrange A-series devices, which are gaining a reputation for offering great value for the money. Take the Galaxy A52 5G, for example, which earned a solid recommendation from Digital Trends earlier this year thanks to its well-rounded feature set and relatively affordable price tag. With 2022 just around the corner, Samsung seems to be readying a successor to the A52 5G — likely to be called the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G.

Earlier today, Indian tech publication Digit, in collaboration with leaker Onleaks, posted CAD-based 3D renders of the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G. As evident from the image below, the design language of the new phone remains largely unchanged except in one big area — the headphone jack is gone. Samsung has typically shied away from removing the 3.5mm port on its midrange and budget handsets, but that’s started changing. Recently, Samsung launched an M-series device — the Galaxy M52 5G — without a 3.5mm port. Add the A53 to the mix, and it’s likely this is going to become a trend.

The phone retains the large 6.7 display with a center-mounted punch-hole camera. The positioning of the quad-camera lenses and the LED flash module also seems to be a straight lift from the Galaxy A52. Upon closer inspection, though, you will notice that the rear camera housing on the A53 isn’t as pronounced and that it seamlessly blends into the rear panel instead of abruptly jutting out. While not evident from the renders, the Galaxy A53 is also expected to be slightly thinner than its predecessor, possibly serving as a possible justification for removing the headphone jack. Onleaks claims that the updated model will measure 8.14mm at the edges compared to the 8.4mm thick Galaxy A52.

Other rumors around the A53 series include the likelihood of the device being launched in a single 5G variant across multiple geographies. This is in contrast to the A52 series that comes in different 4G and 5G variants depending on where you buy the phone from. While it’s too early to comment on a possible launch date for the Galaxy A53, we expect the device to be officially unveiled in the first quarter of 2022, possibly alongside the S21 FE.

