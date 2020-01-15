It looks as if we’ll go into Samsung Unpacked on February 11 knowing everything about Samsung’s range of upcoming flagship smartphones. The last few days have seen the confirmation of the range’s new name — the Galaxy S20, to match the new year — and they’ve also seen more information about the specs we can expect on certain members of the S20 series. But most recently, we’ve had our best look at the Galaxy S20 Plus yet, thanks to a video released by XDA Developers’ Max Weinbach.

The short video, which is just 13 seconds long, shows the Galaxy S20 Plus being picked up and turned over in the hand, allowing us to see the device from multiple angles. Portions have been blurred out to protect the identity of Max’s source, but many of the phone’s expected features are still obvious. From the front, a thin screen protector is visible, protecting the device’s single front-facing selfie camera. This single lens is centrally located and contained within a precisely-cut punch-hole, like the Galaxy Note 10.

The selfie lens cutout is more obvious when the screen is activated later in the video, which also highlights the device’s extremely thin bezels. While the bottom is obscured by Max’s protective blur, it seems as if the thinness of the bezels continues along the bottom of the phone. There’s no sign of a fingerprint scanner on the back or side of the device, so it’s fair to assume the in-display fingerprint scanner is returning. This is likely to be an ultrasonic scanner, as on the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus.

There’s little on the back of the phone, aside from a sticker and the camera module. It’s expected the camera module will contain a 108-megapixel main lens, a 48-megapixel telephoto lens with a 10x periscope zoom, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a lens that specializes in taking macro shots. An LED flash is also obvious, as is a small hole rumored to house a microphone for zoom-in audio during video recording.

The volume rocker and power button are clearly seen on the right-hand side of the device, but the dedicated Bixby key is missing. This is an unsurprising removal. The Bixby key was missing from last year’s Note 10 range, and we expected to see Samsung’s dedicated A.I. key expunged from flagship phones going forward. The removal of the headphone jack is similarly expected, and though not confirmed in this particular video, it has been rumored for some time — and since the venerable audio port was removed in the Note 10, we expected the next S-range to follow suit.

While it may seem as if we’ve seen everything there is to see where the Galaxy S20 range is concerned, you can be sure we’ll still be eagerly watching when the new phones are revealed at Samsung Unpacked on February 11.

