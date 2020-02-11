The Samsung Galaxy S20 series is finally here. Offering flagship-level specs, a modern, beautiful design, and 5G connectivity, all three devices are some of the best phones you can currently buy.

Of course, considering how high-end they are, you might be wondering where exactly you can get your hands on the phones. That’s exactly why we’ve put together this guide. Here’s everything you need to know about where to buy the Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Unlocked

As you would expect from any new device, the Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra will all be available unlocked. The devices will be up for pre-order starting on February 21, with full sales for the phones to begin on March 6. Pricing for the phones can be found below.

Samsung Galaxy S20: $1,000

$1,000 Samsung Galaxy S20+: $1,200

$1,200 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: $1,400

Samsung has some deals going for the phones, too. Notably, when you pre-order the phones, you’ll be able to get some Samsung credit toward other devices and products. If you pre-order the Galaxy S20, you’ll get $100 credit, while the Galaxy S20+ will get you $150, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra will get you $200. Not only that but if you trade in an old device, you’ll get up to $700 toward a new Galaxy S20 phone.

Carriers

The Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra will also be available through carriers. Here’s everything you need to know about carrier availability.

AT&T

AT&T will be carrying all three Samsung Galaxy S20 devices, with pre-orders starting on February 21 and full sales on March 6. Pricing for the phones on AT&T can be found below.

Samsung Galaxy S20: $1,000, or $33 per month for 30 months.

$1,000, or $33 per month for 30 months. Samsung Galaxy S20+: $1,200, or $40 per month for 30 months.

$1,200, or $40 per month for 30 months. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: $1,400, or $47 per month for 30 months.

AT&T is even allowing customers to get a device for free, or at a significant discount. According to the company, customers who sign up for AT&T Unlimited Extra or Unlimited Elite can get a Galaxy S20 for free or an S20+ for $200 when they add a new line, buying on an installment plan, and trade in an eligible phone. Sure, there’s a lot of fine print there — but if you qualify, it might be a deal worth taking advantage of.

Sprint

Sprint is offering the Samsung Galaxy S20 lineup, with pre-orders to begin on February 21, and full sales on March 6. According to Sprint, full pricing will be announced at a later date.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile has announced that it will be carrying the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra, with pre-orders to start on February 21, and full sales on March 6. Pricing for the phones on T-Mobile can be found below.

Samsung Galaxy S20: $1,000, or $41.67 per month for 24 months.

$1,000, or $41.67 per month for 24 months. Samsung Galaxy S20+: $1,200, or $50 per month for 24 months.

$1,200, or $50 per month for 24 months. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: $1,400, or $58.34 per month for 24 months.

Verizon

Verizon will be offering the Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra. Pre-orders for the phones on Verizon will start on February 21, with sales to begin on March 6. Pricing for the three devices on Verizon can be found below.

Samsung Galaxy S20: $1,000, or $42 per month for 24 months.

$1,000, or $42 per month for 24 months. Samsung Galaxy S20+: $1,200, or $50 per month for 24 months.

$1,200, or $50 per month for 24 months. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: $1,400, or $58 per month for 24 months.

If you buy the devices on Verizon, you’ll get up to $200 in Samsung credit. Verizon says it will be announcing additional promos in the coming days.

Visible

Visible says that it will be carrying the Samsung Galaxy S20 series. The Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ will be available from Visible starting on March 6, with the Galaxy S20 Ultra coming later in March. Pricing for the phones can be found below.

Samsung Galaxy S20: $984

$984 Samsung Galaxy S20+: $1,176

Visible says that it will be announcing additional promos around the phones on March 6.

Xfinity Mobile

Comcast announced that it will be carrying the Samsung Galaxy S20 series through Xfinity Mobile. The phones will be available for pre-order starting on February 21, with full sales to begin on March 6.

Comcast is also offering some pretty sweet deals for the phones. If you switch to Xfinity Mobile between February 21 and April 5, you’ll get $300 off a device in the Galaxy S20 series. Existing customers will also get a $300 prepaid card when they buy a Galaxy S20 device through Xfinity Mobile.

Editors' Recommendations