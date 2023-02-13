The Samsung Galaxy S23 range is no doubt going to feature heavily among the best phones roundups very soon and this is your last chance to grab some amazing technology for less. If you pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus or Galaxy S23 Ultra through Digital Trends today, you’ll receive up to $150 in Instant Credit that can be used on select products elsewhere at Samsung including the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. That’s $50 more than Samsung is offering to customers who don’t shop through our link. As well as that, you can also receive up to $1,000 in additional bill credit when you trade in your old device. The deal applies to Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T customers. Even better, all customers get a free 256GB to 512GB storage upgrade when they pre-order now.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy S23

The newest generation of Samsung’s flagship phone is looking pretty special. Having got our hands on the Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus, there’s a lot to love here. While the on-paper upgrade may look fairly incremental, in reality, it adds up massively. The biggest upgrade comes from the use of the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor which makes the phone run much faster than before, whether you’re playing games or opening apps.

The best phone to snag if you can afford it is the Samsung Galaxy 23 Ultra. Considered to be the best and most complete Android phone yet, it has a tremendously versatile telephoto zoom camera, a convenient S Pen for when you want to sketch out designs, and it’s highly durable. With a large and detailed screen, you can see more of what you’re working on plus it works well as a gaming device too. Appropriate for all parts of your life, you’ll love how good the screen always looks and how practical it can be too. It’s the ultimate phone right now, simply put.

Whether you’re choosing between the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus, or you want to go all-in with the S23 Ultra, you can save big right now. Pre-order the phone through Digital Trends today and you’ll receive up to $150 Instant Credit to use on other items at Samsung such as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. It’s $50 more than you’d get when shopping direct at Samsung. You can also receive up to $1,000 in additional bill credit when you trade in your old device and go for a Verizon, T-Mobile, or AT&T deal. There’s also a free 256GB to 512GB storage upgrade for all customers. Order today so you’ll receive your new phone for launch on February 17. You won’t want to miss out!

