A Samsung phone has leaked, and it could beat the Google Pixel 8a

Wireless Power Share Reverse charging on Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Mint Green color.
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Tushar Mehta / Digital Trends

Leaked images have given us a look at the rumored Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, which is expected to be announced in October, when it will compete with the Google Pixel 8a. Has it got what it takes to tempt us away from Google’s excellent low-cost phone? According to the images the new smartphone will be released in five colors: graphite, blue, silver/white, green, and yellow. Two Samsung website-exclusive colors are also expected to be announced.

A previous leak about the next “fan edition” phone indicated it would be available in black, gray, light blue, light green, and yellow. The current Galaxy S23 FE is offered in graphite, purple, cream, mint, tangerine, and indigo. The Galaxy S24 FE is anticipated to have a 6.7-inch display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate and 1900 nits of peak brightness, as well as a Samsung Exynos 2400e processor. These specifications mark improvements over those of the Galaxy S23 FE. Once again, the FE model is expected to have an aluminum frame.

The model is expected to include a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 50MP wide-angle camera, an 8MP 3x optimal zoom telephoto camera, and a 10MP selfie camera on the front. Due to its 4,565mAh battery, the Galaxy S24 FE is expected to offer up to an impressive 78 hours between charges when listening to music or audio and up to 29 hours when watching video.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE leaked image.
Android Headlines

Fan edition Samsung Galaxy smartphones typically arrive toward the end of each year. They offer many of the features seen on previously released Galaxy smartphones from the same year. For example, we can expect many of the same features from the Galaxy S24 on the Galaxy S24 FE, but at a slightly lower price. Like other Galaxy S24 models, the Galaxy S24 FE should include Galaxy AI, with features such as Generative Edit, Circle to Search, Sketch to Image, and Live Translate. The software is likely to be Android 14 with at least One UI 6.1.1.

No price has been announced for the Galaxy S24 FE. The Galaxy S23 FE currently starts at $599, which is where the S24 FE could fall. However, Samsung raised the prices of its flagship devices earlier this year, which suggests it could do the same for the Galaxy S24 FE. Therefore, don’t be surprised if the entry-level model comes in at $649 or $699.

