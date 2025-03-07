 Skip to main content
Samsung Galaxy S25 could a get major software overhaul sooner than expected

The vertical app drawer in One UI 7.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Earlier this week, a known tipster suggested Samsung might skip straight from One UI 7 to One UI 8, citing the delays that have plagued the current version of the software. Today, the first versions of One UI 8 were spotted on an internal test server. This isn’t an indication One UI 8 will release any time soon, but it does indicate development has started at least two months earlier than expected.

One UI 7 has been in beta testing in December and has come to only a select few devices so far. Samsung did confirm the stable build of One UI 7 should launch in April and that more devices are being added to the beta program, including foldable phones. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 have begun to receive the update, too, allowing them to finally join the Android 15 party.

One UI 7 introduces numerous useful features like the Now Bar, Samsung’s take on Apple’s Dynamic Island, as well as more targeted features like parental controls and content restrictions.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with the Galaxy AI screen.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Fans have raised concerns about the One UI 7 delays, pointing out that even budget Android devices are on Android 15. There is some belief that Samsung has simply been behind the curve for several years, and One UI 7 is delayed because of the work required to catch up.

By starting development on One UI 8 now, Samsung gives itself enough time to work out any bugs and have the software ready to launch alongside the Samsung Galaxy S26. Samsung has reassured its users that, despite the delays, One UI 7 is on the way — and those who have received it praise its animations, fluidity, and AI features, even if some of those functions are left out of older devices whose hardware can’t keep up.

