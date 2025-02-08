 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Samsung’s ultra-thin Galaxy S25 Edge might get a monster camera

By
Close-up view of the camera module on Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

This year, thin is in, for the smartphone industry. Oppo will soon drop the world’s thinnest foldable phone in the market. Apple’s rumored iPhone 17 Air continues to be a topic of hot speculation. Samsung, on the other hand, has already given a live demonstration of its Galaxy S25 Edge.

Thankfully, it seems there won’t be as many compromises as we initially expected for such a thin phone. According to a fresh leak that touts a “confirmed” status for the hardware details, the sleek phone will come armed with a 200-megapixel rear camera.

Recommended Videos

That’s quite a fascinating choice, as camera sensors with such a high-megapixel count are usually reserved for the top-tier Galaxy S Ultra series phones. But more than the value debate, it’s also quite an ambitious feat of engineering to fit a 200-megapixel sensor on the Galaxy S25 Edge.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge side profile next to Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S25
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge side profile next to Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S25 dummies. Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

It won’t be entirely shocking, however. A few months ago, Samsung introduced the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, its thinnest foldable phone yet. Despite its slimmer profile, the phone upgraded the main camera to a 200-megapixel sensor.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

It’s also worth noting that, unlike the flat looks of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which also offers a 200-megapixel camera, there is a camera island bump on the Galaxy S25 Edge. Moreover, the camera lenses protrude atop that hump, so there’s that accommodation.

Oppo has also managed to fit a triple-rear camera array on its upcoming Find N5, complete with a periscope-style folded lens zoom system, despite the phone measuring barely over four millimeters in thickness when unfolded.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge next to the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S25 molds
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

Samsung hasn’t shared any details about the upcoming phone, except for a hardware showcase at its Unpacked event. As per the latest leak, the Galaxy S25 Edge will employ an armor aluminum frame, while the display will be protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

The screen is said to serve Samsung’s adaptive refresh rate tech, adjusting its fluidity between 1-120Hz for a smooth and energy-efficient visual experience. A vapor chamber kit is reportedly fitted inside to manage heat dissipation, while battery top-up duties will be handled by 25W wired charging.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge top down profile next to Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S25
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

Given the phone’s metallic looks and its slim side profile, it doesn’t appear that wireless charging will be part of the package. But Oppo has managed to deliver 50W wireless charging on the upcoming Find N5 foldable phone, so we just might get a pleasant surprise from Samsung later this year.

On a side note, the Galaxy S25 Edge is not a value-centric or flagship phone that will set the specifications sheet on fire. Instead, it’s more like a showcase for smartphone innovation and engineering acumen. Needless to say, temper your expectations fittingly.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started writing…
This is the silliest Galaxy S25 Ultra controversy yet
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra's camera.

Perhaps you were about to finalize your Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra purchase, and decided to check YouTube for any last-minute, pre-release videos to help convince you to click the “buy” button. But the title of the newest video caused you to pull your finger back in horror. The rings round the cameras are fake? Time to think twice before making that purchase, right?
Taking a knife to the ring
JerryRigEverything removing the camera rings JerryRigEverything

No, it’s not time to think twice, at least not for this particular reason. Here’s what’s going on. Well-known phone mangler JerryRigEverything took his craft knife to the rings surrounding the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s cameras and after exerting quite a lot of force, pried them off. The upper most camera ring required so much effort, it lifted the glass from the back of the phone at the same time.

Read more
This terrible Samsung camera ruined my day out
The header image for the OuttaFocus column, showing the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Digging through a drawer in my office shortly after the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra arrived, I came across a relic. It was a compact digital camera also made by Samsung, which I’d purchased on a whim before a trip nearly a decade ago.

I haven’t used it since then, and seeing as I was already testing a Samsung camera, why not add another to the list? The next day I was headed out to take photos for my upcoming S25 Ultra review, and I’m so glad I wasn’t relying on the old Samsung camera to document my time, as it would have ruined it.
Meet the ST72
Samsung ST72 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Read more
Every Samsung Galaxy S25 owner should buy this wireless charging case
The The back of the Galaxy S25 Ultra Magnetic Charging Cover attached to the phone and the box

Samsung’s new Galaxy S25 series brings a few improvements, especially for the flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra. While the new ultrawide camera, improved build, and thinner body may be the ones that stand out the most, one particular feature could offer the best quality of life improvements.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra comes equipped with the same 45W charging speeds as its predecessors, although overall charging speeds have been improved by around 3-4% over last year’s Galaxy S24 Ultra. Alongside this, however, Samsung has also equipped the Galaxy S25 Ultra with compatibility for the Qi2.1 wireless charging standard, making it the first smartphone to support the next generation of wireless charging.

Read more