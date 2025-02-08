Samsung’s ultra-thin Galaxy S25 Edge might get a monster camera

This year, thin is in, for the smartphone industry. Oppo will soon drop the world’s thinnest foldable phone in the market. Apple’s rumored iPhone 17 Air continues to be a topic of hot speculation. Samsung, on the other hand, has already given a live demonstration of its Galaxy S25 Edge.

Thankfully, it seems there won’t be as many compromises as we initially expected for such a thin phone. According to a fresh leak that touts a “confirmed” status for the hardware details, the sleek phone will come armed with a 200-megapixel rear camera.

That’s quite a fascinating choice, as camera sensors with such a high-megapixel count are usually reserved for the top-tier Galaxy S Ultra series phones. But more than the value debate, it’s also quite an ambitious feat of engineering to fit a 200-megapixel sensor on the Galaxy S25 Edge.

It won’t be entirely shocking, however. A few months ago, Samsung introduced the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, its thinnest foldable phone yet. Despite its slimmer profile, the phone upgraded the main camera to a 200-megapixel sensor.

It’s also worth noting that, unlike the flat looks of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which also offers a 200-megapixel camera, there is a camera island bump on the Galaxy S25 Edge. Moreover, the camera lenses protrude atop that hump, so there’s that accommodation.

Oppo has also managed to fit a triple-rear camera array on its upcoming Find N5, complete with a periscope-style folded lens zoom system, despite the phone measuring barely over four millimeters in thickness when unfolded.

Samsung hasn’t shared any details about the upcoming phone, except for a hardware showcase at its Unpacked event. As per the latest leak, the Galaxy S25 Edge will employ an armor aluminum frame, while the display will be protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

The screen is said to serve Samsung’s adaptive refresh rate tech, adjusting its fluidity between 1-120Hz for a smooth and energy-efficient visual experience. A vapor chamber kit is reportedly fitted inside to manage heat dissipation, while battery top-up duties will be handled by 25W wired charging.

Given the phone’s metallic looks and its slim side profile, it doesn’t appear that wireless charging will be part of the package. But Oppo has managed to deliver 50W wireless charging on the upcoming Find N5 foldable phone, so we just might get a pleasant surprise from Samsung later this year.

On a side note, the Galaxy S25 Edge is not a value-centric or flagship phone that will set the specifications sheet on fire. Instead, it’s more like a showcase for smartphone innovation and engineering acumen. Needless to say, temper your expectations fittingly.