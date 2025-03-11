Samsung’s super-slim S25 Edge might come with a side of battery life struggles

Both Samsung and Apple are gearing up to release super-slim smartphone models this year. Rumors suggest that Apple is going for a high-density approach to pack in more power but a certification from Denmark shows the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge does not have a similar trick up its sleeve.

Spotted by GSMArena, the certification reveals that the S25 Edge will use a battery with a capacity of 3,900 mAh — that’s 100 mAh less than the S25. While it makes sense that a smaller phone would have a smaller battery, Samsung could end up regretting this decision if the iPhone 17 Air’s battery manages to be both small and high-capacity.

Other rumors about the S25 Edge suggest that it will have the same 8-core Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset as other models in the S series, meaning it will pack a real punch. But with great power comes great battery drain, and the S25 Edge could struggle with its smaller battery.

Reports say Samsung will announce the S25 Edge on April 16 so it will beat Apple’s iPhone 17 Air to market but only time will tell if this will be enough to offset its battery problems. Samsung won’t be able to use battery life as a selling point and this could be damaging — consumers are getting used to every new smartphone release having slightly better battery life than the last. The company would be able to use the ultra-slim form factor as an excuse for the shorter battery life, but this could backfire if Apple’s super-slim phone manages to avoid the same problem.

There’s also the possibility that consumers who have already picked their side won’t easily switch over — Android users will go for the slim Samsung phone and iOS users will go for the slim iPhone. In this case, the S25 Edge’s lower-capacity battery might not be the end of the world. Either way, we’ll hopefully find out in just over a month.