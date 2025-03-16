Samsung might charge a bomb for the svelte Galaxy S25 Edge

Table of Contents Table of Contents A sliver of hope What to expect?

So far, Samsung has only given a see-but-no-touch glimpse of its ultra-thin Galaxy S25 Edge smartphone. It’s going to be a vehicle of engineering showcase for Samsung, but to an average buyer, the phone might leave a rather big hole in their wallets.

According to the folks over at Android Headlines, Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge’s 12GB RAM / 256GB storage variant will reportedly fall in the ballpark of €1,200 and €1,300, which roughly translates to $1,300 and $1,400 based on current conversion rates.

For the higher end-variant with double the onboard storage, Samsung is reportedly eyeing an asking price in the range of €1,300 and €1,400m, which broadly comes in at $1,400 to $1,522 apiece. For comparison, Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 Air could cost somewhere around $900 upon its launch later this year.

A sliver of hope

It’s worth keeping in mind that Samsung has traditionally sold their phones at a lower asking price in the US market, compared to the EU region. For example, the Galaxy S25 starts at €900 in the EU bloc, but it is sold at $800 in the US. The Galaxy S25 Ultra commands a sticker price worth €1,470, yet the US retail pricing starts at $1,300.

Irrespective of the comparison, the leaked figures are neck-to-neck with what Samsung asks for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, arguably the most decked-out top-tier Android phone on the planet. Apparently, Samsung is charging an innovation tax here, but the cost of materials is also running pretty high for the device, it seems.

Notably, the leak mentions that Samsung aims to slot the Galaxy S25 Edge somewhere between the Galaxy S25+ and the Ultra model. If that turns out to be true, we are looking at a retail price that falls between $1,000 and $1,300 broadly.

What to expect?

According to the latest leak, the Galaxy S25 Edge’s chassis is made out of titanium, following in the footsteps of Apple. Samsung will reportedly offer the phone in three colors with a familiar naming scheme to go with it viz. Titanium Icyblue, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Silver.

As far as the innards go, leaks are predicting Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC for the Galaxy S25 Edge. On the front is a 6.7-inch OLED panel, while the battery capacity could be on the lower side of the spectrum at 3,786 mAh, smaller than even the Galaxy S25.

On the positive side of things, it could employ a bigger vapor chamber cooling system than the vanilla Galaxy S25. The dual rear camera setup will reportedly include a 200-megapixel primary snapper and a 12-megapixel sensor for ultrawide capture. The phone is expected to launch later this month, but availability could be limited.