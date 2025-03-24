 Skip to main content
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge specs continue to leak as launch nears

By
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge dual camera array
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge dual camera array

Samsung is preparing to launch another flagship model, the Galaxy S25 Edge. This slim phone was originally teased at the launch of the Galaxy S25 in January, with rumors pointing to an April 16 launch date for the new device.

So far we’ve seen a range of specs for the phone, but thanks to a reliable leaker, it looks like we’re closer to some of the details. According to UniverseIce, posting on Weibo, the Galaxy S25 Edge will come with a titanium alloy frame.

This isn’t the first time that titanium has been suggested: we previously covered news of the colors of the S25 Edge, which are said to be Titanium Icyblue, Titanium Silver and Titanium Jetblack. You’ll notice that these follow the styling of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which also uses titanium in its construction. While there was some debate about the expected choice of materials – aluminum and ceramic had been hinted – it now looks like we’re set on titanium.

That makes perfect sense: if you’re creating a premium thin and light phone, then titanium is the best material for the job.

That’s not the only detail that UniverseIce has shared, however. The leak also claims that the phone will come with a 2K display, suggesting that it’s going to have a resolution of 3120 x 1400 pixels. It’s expected to be a 6.7-inch display, so it’s probably the same as the Galaxy S25 Plus screen.

Recapping the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge specs

It’s thought that Samsung will launch the Galaxy S25 Edge to compete with the anticipated iPhone Air, but use it to trial the design before replacing the regular Galaxy S models with a slimmer build, perhaps in 2026.

We’re expecting this to be a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy phone. I’d want to see a big vapor chamber in there for cooling – especially as SD 8 Elite seems to run a little warm – but that might explain why the battery shrinks to 3,786mAh. That’s smaller than the Galaxy S25 which has a 4,000mAh battery. It seems that battery life could be the sacrifice we’re asked to make for going slim…

If that 6.7-inch display is the same as the S25 Plus then it will be a 120Hz AMOLED with 2,600 nits peak brightness. The cameras are expected to be a 200-megapixel main and 12-megapixel ultrawide.

The phone is said to cost around $1,400, which sounds pretty expensive and might not see enthusiastic adoption, but it feels like there’s still a bit to learn about Samsung’s plans to slim down its phones.

Chris Hall
Chris Hall
News Writer
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just…
