Samsung introduced its latest Fan Edition phone, the Galaxy S24 FE, barely a few weeks ago. But it seems the company already has some radical plans chalked out for its successor early next year.

Citing supply chain reports, Korean outlet The Elec reports that the Galaxy S25 FE will retain the 6.7-inch format, mirroring the supersized approach taken by the Galaxy S24 FE. The increase in display size this year has been a bit divisive, but it seems some interesting changes are due in 2025.

The report from Samsung’s home market notes that the Galaxy S25 FE is in consideration to hit the shelves as a “slim” model. To achieve that, Samsung might trim the battery package while increasing its surface area.

Now, the latest prediction is pretty surprising, and also somewhat familiar. We’ve already come across multiple reports claiming that an iPhone 17 “Air” was in development at Apple, and it could very well take advantage of the battery advancements that the company has already showcased on the iPhone 16 Pro.

There was once a time in the industry where making slimmer devices was all the rage. All the way back in 2014, the Vivo V5 Max emerged as the world’s slimmest phone with a cross section of just 4.75mm, nearly half the iPhone 16 Pro’s thickness.

The trend soon took a back seat. The shift was borne out of necessity, as the demand for more powerful camera modules, larger batteries, and tech like wireless charging surged due to practical utility. But that doesn’t mean smartphone makers have shed that ambition, as the race toward slimness has now made its way to the foldable phone segment.

As far as the Galaxy S25 FE goes, it is still a bit far away in the future. Down the road, the plans might also change as testing and validation of the prototype units commence at Samsung’s labs.

Talking about plans, it seems MediaTek has secured itself a lucrative deal with Samsung with the Galaxy S25 series at the center of it. According to a new leak (via Gadgets 360), the freshly launched Dimensity 9400 system on a chip will be ticking inside the Galaxy S25 FE.

For the rest of the mainline Galaxy S25 series phones, Samsung has reportedly locked Qualcomm as the sole supplier. The silicon in question will most likely be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, which is also going to appear inside the likes of the OnePlus 13 and other Android flagships heading into 2025.