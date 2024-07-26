The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra may not be the upgrade you’re hoping for

With the possible exception of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim, Samsung’s releases for this year are likely ending. As a result, the focus is shifting toward the upcoming Galaxy S25 series, which is expected to debut in January. While there has been minimal information about these phones, the latest news isn’t positive.

Ice Universe, a well-known leaker, has revealed some information about the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s potential battery. They claim the largest of Samsung’s Galaxy S25 phones will feature a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charging. These are the specifications found on the 2020 Galaxy S20 Ultra, and the same type of battery was used on the previous five Galaxy S Ultra models.

Providing further context, it’s important to note that Samsung’s Galaxy S Ultra phones are renowned for their excellent battery life, and we can anticipate the same from next year’s model. However, expecting even better battery life in the next iteration wouldn’t be unreasonable, nor would faster charging. For context, phones like the OnePlus 12 with 80W charging blow Samsung’s charge speeds out of the water.

Let’s end this on some positive notes. Current rumors say the Galaxy S25 Ultra might include thinner bezels than the Galaxy S24 Ultra. It could also have a flatter frame and more rounded corners. At least one rumor says the rounded corners might remind many of the Galaxy Note 7.

The display on at least one of the new Samsung Galaxy S25 models could also feature new OLED technology, allowing a fingerprint scanner anywhere on the screen. And naturally, any Samsung phone released in a new year means improved chips. We can probably say hello to Qualcomm’s unreleased Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 in the Galaxy S25 models.

And, yes, we can once again expect to see three Galaxy S25 models: a Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. Watch for the new phones in January, with a release date later that month or in February 2025.