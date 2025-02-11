 Skip to main content
Samsung Galaxy S25 users are not loving the new magnet case

The back of the Galaxy S25 Ultra Magnetic Charging Cover attached to the phone and the box
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends
The Samsung Galaxy S25 has been out for less than week, and with its release comes a wave of new cases to help protect your new phone. However, there’s one phone case that’s getting more flack than the others: Samsung’s official Magnetic Wireless Charging Case.

The company released the clear magnetic phone a few days ahead of the launch of the Galaxy S25, and its owners are not too happy about the case’s functionality — or apparent lack thereof. The case, which takes after the MagSafe cases designed for the iPhone, is currently sold out on Samsung’s website, but it has received 2.5 out of 5 stars based on four mixed user reviews on its page.

One customer said that the clear magnetic case, while it looks pretty on the phone and is applied smoothly, is “very hard to remove…without pressing down on the cameras…which I am reluctant to do.” Two other buyers pointed out that the magnet is weak. One of them said that it “does not stick to metal items. It slides off every time.” The other said, “The average bump on the road in the car and the whole device comes off the magnet mount.”

Last month, Samsung said that it will improve wireless charging speeds for its future phones using the S2MIW06 chip, enabling charging speeds of up to 50W while supporting Qi and Qi2 wireless charging standards. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra supports 15W of wireless charging, a far cry from some other Android phones because it doesn’t have the chip in question, which is where the clear magnetic case comes in. We tested the case on the Galaxy S25 Ultra a week before the phone was released, and we found that it supports 25W of Qi2 wireless charging.

Samsung’s magnetic case is still worth buying if you want to take advantage of wireless charging. However, based on the reviews of other people who used it, you might want to exercise caution on placement.

