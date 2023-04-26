 Skip to main content
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 just crashed to its cheapest-ever price

Jennifer Allen
Someone wearing a Galaxy Watch 5 to track their cycle.
Samsung

Amazon is awash with smartwatch deals today with at least 20% off the entire Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 range. Right now, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 40mm for just $220 with the 40mm LTE version available for $250. Alternatively, you can snap up the larger 44mm model for $249 with the 44mm LTE one costing $279. Whatever your intentions, you’re snagging a bargain here and we’ve got all you need to know about the wonders of this smartwatch.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Whichever variety of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 you buy, you’re gaining one of the best smartwatches for Android. It offers a fantastic array of sensors and useful ways of tracking your health. For instance, its killer feature is its body composition analysis tool. At the tap of a button, you can gain information on your body fat percentage, skeletal muscle composition, body water, basal metabolic rate, and Body Mass Index (BMI) too. It’s a great insight into far more than just how much you weigh.

Other sensors are more conventional but no less crucial. You can get an accurate heart rate reading through the watch with its improved, curved Samsung BioActive Sensor ensuring it’s closer to your skin than previous models. There is also advanced sleep coaching with the ability to detect and analyze your sleep stages while you rest. It also helps with key advice on how to improve matters.

For more active times in the day, there’s also automatic workout tracking for more than 90 exercises including rowing, swimming, running, and HIIT workouts too. An enhanced GPS easily tracks where you’re going with voice navigation also available.

Depending on the model you choose, you can either enjoy a 40mm or 44mm screen with the option also to go for an LTE-based smartwatch. The latter means you can use it without having to keep your phone nearby, including being able to make or take calls, send texts, and all the other activities dependent on an internet connection.

Better than ever, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is a force to be reckoned with for Android users. Right now, you can buy the 40mm model for just $220 at Amazon with that price rising to $279 for the 44mm LTE edition. Whatever your intentions, you’ll love how good it looks on your wrist and how genuinely useful it is too.

