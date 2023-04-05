 Skip to main content
Samsung’s entire Galaxy Watch 5 line just got a big price cut

Jennifer Allen
By

If you’ve been checking out smartwatch deals regularly with an eye on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 range, you’re in luck. There are some great discounts going on right now at both Samsung direct and through Best Buy. With plenty of options to choose from, we’ve highlighted all the variants including different sizes and the GPS and LTE models. Check out what you need to know below.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 40mm GPS — $250, was $280

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 sitting on a chair.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends

Considered to be one of the best smartwatches for Android, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 40mm GPS variety is the one most will go for. It offers a lightweight and comfortable design while still packing a punch where it counts. Features include fast charging so you’re always ready to go along with improved sensor accuracy for tracking how your body is performing. The highlight of all the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 range is its body composition analysis which reports back on body fat readings, BMI, and many other factors of your health. It also tracks all your workouts so you can soon see how things improve for you over time.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm GPS — $280, was $310

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 laying on a bench.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm GPS has everything the 40mm model provides but it also sports a larger screen. That’s particularly useful if you have a larger wrist so it’s still just as prominent but it’s also useful if you want to be able to see things more clearly while you’re running, working out or simply for the sake of your eyes. Like with the 40mm model, we appreciate that there’s also advanced sleep coaching so you can learn to manage your overall sleep quality with some key tips and advice after you rest.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 40mm LTE — $270, was $330

Someone wearing the Galaxy Watch 5, looking at the app drawer.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 40mm LTE is a great option if you don’t want to be dependent on your phone all the time for GPS tracking. The LTE component means once you equip it with an eSIM, you get cellular connectivity without the need for your phone. You can use it to make and receive calls, as well as reply to messages even if you’re nowhere near your phone. You also get all the benefits of the standard Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 with extensive workout tracking, health monitoring, and a Sapphire Crystal Glass that’s far stronger than previous models.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm LTE — $300, was $360

Holding the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. The weather app is open.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends

As before, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm LTE is the chunkier version of the 40mm LTE model. That means a larger Sapphire Crystal Glass screen so you can see it more clearly while you’re hiking, running, or doing anything else imaginable. Not everyone will need the more sizeable display but if you have larger wrists or simply prefer to see things more clearly, this is the right model for you. Providing you need LTE functionality, of course!

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 45mm GPS — $420, was $450

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro worn on a mans wrist.
Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is the ideal smartwatch if you want a truly luxurious experience while gaining all the benefits of a Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. On top of the standard features, it’s better designed for outdoorsy people with a thicker Sapphire Crystal Glass, 50 meters’ water resistance and a raised bezel that protects the screen even if you’re roughing it. It’s also made from titanium to keep it extra classy and tough plus it’s slightly bigger at 45mm. It also has a route workout and track back feature with the former allowing you to follow pre-determined routes while you travel and the latter helping you retrace your steps when you go exploring.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 45mm LTE — $450, was $500

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with a metal strap.
Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

As with the standard Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, the Pro model is also available as a LTE model so you can use eSIM functionality instead of needing your smartphone near you at all times. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro offers up to 80 hours of battery life (more likely to be around three days in real-life use) so if you simply want to go off the beaten path without your phone, but still with some technology to help, this could be the solution for you. Turn-by-turn navigation really helps here and makes exploring interesting yet still safe.

