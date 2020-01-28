Samsung Galaxy Z Flip shown off in full thanks to leaked renders

Samsung’s next foldable phone is almost here, and while we’ve seen a few leaks here and there, the latest leak shows us our best look at the Galaxy Z Flip yet. The leak not only confirms most of the specs that we’ve heard about the device, but also comes with a few high-res renders.

This leak, which comes from WinFuture, shows the front and the back of the device, confirming the subtle second display next to the camera sensors, and the main front 6.7-inch display with a 2636 x 1080 resolution. The front display is said to be built from a new “ultrathin glass,” instead of the more fragile plastic used in the Samsung Galaxy Fold.

You may have to check twice to see the secondary display in the images. The second display, which is 1.06 inches and has a resolution of 300 x 116, is actually found under the outer shell, and will be used to show simple things like the time and basic notifications.

WinFuture also details some of the specs of the upcoming phone. According to the publication, the phone will offer a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It will ship with Android 10, with Samsung’s One UI 2 Android skin. When it comes to the cameras, the device has a 12-megapixel main sensor, along with a 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor. The battery of the phone comes in at 3,300mAh, with both fast-charging up to 15 watts, and Qi wireless charging. The phone will offer neither a MicroSD card slot nor a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the phone will not support 5G — so if you’re interested in the device, you’ll largely be limited to 4G connectivity. That said, while networks are expected to expand on their 5G networks this year, those networks are still relatively small — so buying a non-5G capable phone may not be a big deal. Not only that, but it’s currently unclear if the device will be available in the U.S. — or if it’ll only be released in Europe. Leaks indicate that the phone will come at around 1,500 euros — but a U.S. figure hasn’t really leaked.

The phone will likely be revealed in full at Samsung Unpacked, which takes place on February 11.

