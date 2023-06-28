Summer memories are here to be made. Unfortunately, we know that for a lot of us that means sitting with people we care about but awkwardly staring at our own phones. That’s just today’s culture. The new wave of fold style phones that’s hitting the market may disrupt that a tad. While they get some criticism for the inevitable crease down the middle — everything has a downside — there’s so much to be said about getting extra screen space in a pocket-fittable device. That’s why we want to highlight the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 being $450 off while this deal lasts. That’s 25% off and takes the $1,800 phone down to $1,350. So, this summer grab our top choice for best foldable phone on a big discount and invite someone over to look at your phone awkwardly… together.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is currently the no-brainer pick for Americans looking to go foldable. And that’s before it went 25% off. To understand more, you can read in depth about the issue in our assessment of the challenges for foldable phones in 2023. The condensed, spoiler-filled version is that there isn’t much variety in foldable phones right now, especially in the Huawei-limited Western market. A reasonable conclusion? If there aren’t quality niche producers, you’re just getting a sliding scale of quality, and therefore may as well go for the best. Especially when the best is on sale.

That’s brings us squarely back to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. In our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review, the folding phone was not only rated highly “for a foldable phone” but as a phone in its own right. In other words, Samsung’s new hinge design — which makes the unfurled large screen (it goes to 7.6-inches) better — is only partly to blame for its success. Our reviewer also praised the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4’s camera system, for instance, which has 3x optical zoom and the ability to record 8K video at 24 frames per second. Other key stats to know about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 are its 256 GB memory storage and Android 12 operating system. It’s all premium quality.

So, while this deal is ongoing, pick up your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 today. If you wait too late you’ll miss out on the 25% off deal, which will save you $450. Buying the phone now bring its cost from $1,800 to $1,350. While you’re at it, check out the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases and covers, so you can keep your new best friend protected and scratch-free for as long as possible.

Editors' Recommendations