 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

A massive discount just landed on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

John Alexander
By
A person holding a partially open Galaxy Z Fold 4.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Summer memories are here to be made. Unfortunately, we know that for a lot of us that means sitting with people we care about but awkwardly staring at our own phones. That’s just today’s culture. The new wave of fold style phones that’s hitting the market may disrupt that a tad. While they get some criticism for the inevitable crease down the middle — everything has a downside — there’s so much to be said about getting extra screen space in a pocket-fittable device. That’s why we want to highlight the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 being $450 off while this deal lasts. That’s 25% off and takes the $1,800 phone down to $1,350. So, this summer grab our top choice for best foldable phone on a big discount and invite someone over to look at your phone awkwardly… together.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is currently the no-brainer pick for Americans looking to go foldable. And that’s before it went 25% off. To understand more, you can read in depth about the issue in our assessment of the challenges for foldable phones in 2023. The condensed, spoiler-filled version is that there isn’t much variety in foldable phones right now, especially in the Huawei-limited Western market. A reasonable conclusion? If there aren’t quality niche producers, you’re just getting a sliding scale of quality, and therefore may as well go for the best. Especially when the best is on sale.

That’s brings us squarely back to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. In our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review, the folding phone was not only rated highly “for a foldable phone” but as a phone in its own right. In other words, Samsung’s new hinge design — which makes the unfurled large screen (it goes to 7.6-inches) better — is only partly to blame for its success. Our reviewer also praised the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4’s camera system, for instance, which has 3x optical zoom and the ability to record 8K video at 24 frames per second. Other key stats to know about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 are its 256 GB memory storage and Android 12 operating system. It’s all premium quality.

Related

So, while this deal is ongoing, pick up your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 today. If you wait too late you’ll miss out on the 25% off deal, which will save you $450. Buying the phone now bring its cost from $1,800 to $1,350. While you’re at it, check out the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases and covers, so you can keep your new best friend protected and scratch-free for as long as possible.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
Usually $600, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is $130 off at Best Buy
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 feat image.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is currently on sale from Best Buy, with the model offering 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM available for just $470 following the retailer's $130 discount on its sticker price of $600. This is one of the most attractive tablet deals in the market right now, but time is running out if you want to take advantage of it. The device's price goes back to normal at the end of the day, so you shouldn't waste time if you want to purchase it.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, is a new version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus as it's equipped with the same 12.4-inch touchscreen with 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution, instead of the 11-inch touchscreen of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, however, has a TFT screen, and not the Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate that's found in the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus and Samsung Galaxy Tab S7. That's an acceptable trade-off for the tablet's lower price though, especially if you'll only be using the device for watching streaming content, playing games, and browsing the internet.

Read more
The fitness trackers you need for summer, according to Best Buy
A woman does yoga while wearing a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.

Summer is around the corner, and with the increasing temperatures comes the opportunity to make use of some of the best fitness trackers. Best Buy has you covered when it comes to tracking your miles, calories burnt, and body changes this summer. Whether you’re looking to lose some weight, expand an exercise routine, or simply get more active, this list of fitness tracking essentials curated by our friends at Best Buy should provide everything you need to keep track of things.
Amazfit Band 5 — $34, was $40

The Amazfit Band 5 is one of the most affordable fitness trackers you’ll come across. Even at its super low price it’s capable of 24/7 heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and tracking all sorts of fitness activities. It has an HD color display with over 45 watch face options, and it even has Amazon Alexa built in for voice assistant functionality. The Amazfit Band 5 has one of the most impressive battery lifespans a smart device can offer, as it’s capable of reaching up to 15 days of battery life on a single charge.

Read more
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 just crashed to its cheapest-ever price
Someone wearing a Galaxy Watch 5 to track their cycle.

Amazon is awash with smartwatch deals today with at least 20% off the entire Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 range. Right now, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 40mm for just $220 with the 40mm LTE version available for $250. Alternatively, you can snap up the larger 44mm model for $249 with the 44mm LTE one costing $279. Whatever your intentions, you're snagging a bargain here and we've got all you need to know about the wonders of this smartwatch.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5
Whichever variety of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 you buy, you're gaining one of the best smartwatches for Android. It offers a fantastic array of sensors and useful ways of tracking your health. For instance, its killer feature is its body composition analysis tool. At the tap of a button, you can gain information on your body fat percentage, skeletal muscle composition, body water, basal metabolic rate, and Body Mass Index (BMI) too. It's a great insight into far more than just how much you weigh.

Read more