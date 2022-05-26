Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Release date, price, leaks, and more

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to combine foldable novelty with a flagship experience all-around. It is tipped to be a massive upgrade over the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which is losing ground against this year’s flagship Android smartphones in terms of cameras and raw prowess. Here’s all we know about the Galaxy Z Fold 4 so far.

Latest chipset

Qualcomm recently announced its flagship chipset for the second half of 2022. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 will power most (if not all) of the Android flagship smartphones launching later this year, making it the most likely choice for the Galaxy Z Fold 4, where it could be paired with 512GB of storage alongside 12GB of RAM. Reports that Samsung may retire its own Exynos processors indicate that if it happens, it will be after the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, so global versions may still use an Exynos chip.

Flagship cameras

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to offer a camera setup that’ll be on par with its Galaxy S22 Ultra. For the unaware, the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s cameras were criticized for not matching the performance of 2021’s Galaxy S flagship. The telephoto lens especially was a major letdown. But Samsung has done a good job with the zoom capabilities on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 could feature the same 10-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x zoom.

By contrast, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 sports a 2x zoom with a 12MP telephoto lens. The upcoming foldable smartphone is likely to retain the under-display selfie shooter on the main screen. While there are no details on the other camera sensors, it’s possible Samsung will add the same 108MP primary and 12MP ultra-wide cameras it used on the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Slight changes to the design and display

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is likely to look similar to its predecessor. But it might come with slightly different aspect ratios on both the cover display and the foldable screen. The cover display could go from 24.5:9 to 23:9, whereas the folding display might get a 6:5 screen instead of the 5:4 one found on the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

As for the display size, the Fold 4 is said to have a 6.2-inch cover display and a 7.6-inch main display. The smartphone could feature an HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel on the outside with a resolution of 2268 x 832 pixels alongside 120Hz refresh rate support. On the other hand, the internal screen may have a QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with a resolution of 2208 x 1786 pixels and up to a 120Hz refresh rate.

It was previously reported that the Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 will have an S-Pen slot. However, recent rumors state otherwise. The foldable device is likely to retain the support for S Pen with no in-built slot to house the accessory. So you will have to rely on a cover if you want to keep the S Pen with your Fold 4.

Price and release date

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 release date is currently unknown, but we can make an educated guess. The Galaxy Z lineup has replaced Samsung’s Galaxy Note lineup that used to launch in the second half of the year. We expect the next Galaxy Z series to be announced at an Unpacked event by September. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is likely to rival Apple’s 2022 flagship iPhone 14 lineup, which is also likely to arrive around September.

We haven’t heard anything regarding pricing yet but we can expect the Galaxy Z Fold 4 to cost about the same as its predecessor, making it one of the most expensive Samsung smartphones.

That’s all we know about the Galaxy Z Fold 4 for now, but we will update here with more rumors as they emerge. In the meantime, we have a wishlist for the upcoming Fold 4, which includes better app optimization, a creaseless display, and more. If you want to buy a new phone before it’s released later this year, take a look at our best Android smartphone recommendations.

