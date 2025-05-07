 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 tipped for long-awaited design overhaul

By
Close up of the difference in the thickness between the Oppo Find N5 and Galaxy Z Fold 6
vs Galaxy Z Fold 6 Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

Known tipster ICE CAT has posted some “exclusive information” on X today, claiming that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will launch as the thinnest foldable in the world. At 3.9mm when open and just 8.9mm when folded, the Z Fold 7 would beat both the Honor Magic V3 and the Oppo Find N5 (just about).

According to some exclusive information, the next direction of Samsung flagship machine is still to be thin and light, and the battery will be thin and thin, and the body will continue to be thin. The Galaxy Z Fold7 will be the thinnest folding machine in the world at that time,… pic.twitter.com/uAs3NzAf8j

— ICE CAT (@UniverseIce) May 7, 2025

It will also leave its last foldable flagship, the Z Fold 6, in the dust by shaving off a massive 3.2mm while folded. The Oppo Find N5 measures at 4.21mm unfolded and 8.93mm folded, so it’s a very similar size to the Z Fold 7 numbers ICE CAT is sharing here.

Recommended Videos

The leaker also mentions that new battery and charging tech will be adopted, and the phone will use a 4,400mAh battery — which is the same capacity as both the Z Fold 6 and the Z Fold 5. This means it will be up to that new tech to improve efficiency and hopefully squeeze out some extra screen time. We don’t know any details yet, but we should find out more during the Galaxy Unpacked event in July — where both the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 are expected to be unveiled.

Related

The battery for the Z Flip 7 will be 4,300mAh, which is a step up from the Z Flip 6‘s 4,000mAh. As a last comment, ICE CAT mentions that “the basic version of Galaxy S26 will continue to be thin.”

The goal of a thin foldable phone is to ensure that it’s no thicker than a normal phone when folded — which sounds great, but a sub-4mm thickness when unfolded is getting extremely thin. Considering how this affects battery capacity and sturdiness, it may not seem worth it to some users. It will be interesting to see how Samsung sells the product during the Unpacked event and whether it addresses these kinds of concerns.

Editors’ Recommendations

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Topics
Willow Roberts
Willow Roberts
Computing Writer
Willow Roberts has been a Computing Writer at Digital Trends for a year and has been writing for about a decade. She has a…
Samsung One UI 7 has finally begun to hit Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 handsets
The open Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The new Samsung One UI 7 has been teased but not given to Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 owners, until now.

At last it seems that the still-quite-new UI is beginning to appear on devices, in North America at least.

Read more
More details emerge about Samsung first ‘fan edition’ foldable phone
Leaked product renders of Samsung Galaxy Z flip 7 FE.

A recent report from Korea, via SamMobile, has revealed several new theories regarding the long-rumored Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. Samsung may begin production of this phone, which will be its first "fan edition" foldable, as early as next month.

According to the report, Samsung plans to produce up to 170,000 units of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, compared to 240,000 units for the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7. These production numbers suggest that Samsung expects the standard Flip 7 to outsell the FE variant, keeping it as the company's top-selling foldable device.

Read more
Forget the Z Fold 8, new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 leak suggests it could be worth buying
A person holding the open Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 has leaked again and this time it's looking like the next-gen foldable smartphone could be the one to buy.

This new rumour, coming from an X post by @The Galox_ reveals that the new Fold 7 could come with the latest Samsung Galaxy One UI 8 out of the box.

Read more