Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 tipped for long-awaited design overhaul

Known tipster ICE CAT has posted some “exclusive information” on X today, claiming that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will launch as the thinnest foldable in the world. At 3.9mm when open and just 8.9mm when folded, the Z Fold 7 would beat both the Honor Magic V3 and the Oppo Find N5 (just about).

It will also leave its last foldable flagship, the Z Fold 6, in the dust by shaving off a massive 3.2mm while folded. The Oppo Find N5 measures at 4.21mm unfolded and 8.93mm folded, so it’s a very similar size to the Z Fold 7 numbers ICE CAT is sharing here.

The leaker also mentions that new battery and charging tech will be adopted, and the phone will use a 4,400mAh battery — which is the same capacity as both the Z Fold 6 and the Z Fold 5. This means it will be up to that new tech to improve efficiency and hopefully squeeze out some extra screen time. We don’t know any details yet, but we should find out more during the Galaxy Unpacked event in July — where both the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 are expected to be unveiled.

The battery for the Z Flip 7 will be 4,300mAh, which is a step up from the Z Flip 6‘s 4,000mAh. As a last comment, ICE CAT mentions that “the basic version of Galaxy S26 will continue to be thin.”

The goal of a thin foldable phone is to ensure that it’s no thicker than a normal phone when folded — which sounds great, but a sub-4mm thickness when unfolded is getting extremely thin. Considering how this affects battery capacity and sturdiness, it may not seem worth it to some users. It will be interesting to see how Samsung sells the product during the Unpacked event and whether it addresses these kinds of concerns.