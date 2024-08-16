 Skip to main content
Samsung may not release a Galaxy S25 Ultra in 2025

By
Galaxy S22 Ultra and Note 20 Ultra camera modules.
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (left) and Galaxy S22 Ultra Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Here’s a rumor that might cause some people’s heads to spin. A new report says Samsung might not be releasing a new Galaxy S Ultra smartphone next year. Instead, its new top-of-the-line Galaxy S25 phone could have a new yet familiar name.

According to leaker Yogesh Brar, Samsung may release a “Galaxy S25 Note” instead of a “Galaxy S25 Ultra” in 2025. If this information is accurate, it would mark the return of the Galaxy Note name, which Samsung hasn’t used since the launch of the Galaxy Note 20 in 2020.



Since then, many features that made Galaxy Note phones popular, such as the S Pen, have been integrated into the Galaxy S Ultra models, beginning with the Galaxy S21 Ultra in 2021.

Should Samsung change the name of its flagship smartphone? It could be a good move to differentiate it from more affordable models such as the upcoming Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus. However, it also made sense when the company decided to streamline its product lineup four years ago by dropping the Galaxy Note name. In short, changing the name will likely disappoint some people while pleasing others — as it often goes in the mobile tech space.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra mockup.
Galaxy S25 mockup Ice Universe

Whether it’s called the Galaxy S25 Note or Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung’s upcoming flagship is anticipated to introduce several new features compared to the current Galaxy S24 Ultra while retaining many others.

For example, the new phone is expected to have a flatter front and back than previous models and feature more rounded corners with thinner bezels. The leaker who first mentioned this possible change, Ice Universe, just so happened to say the new design would remind many of the Galaxy Note 7, which was known for its rounded corners that extended to the back and front panels. Hmm.

The upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra/Note could also receive a significant RAM update, although its battery specs are expected to remain the same as previous models.

Samsung will likely reveal its next Galaxy S phone lineup in January or February of next year. Until then, the rumor mill will almost certainly continue to churn out sometimes conflicting news. Stay tuned.

Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
