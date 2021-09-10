  1. Mobile
Samsung’s limited, sustainable Galaxy Watch 4 straps are made from apple peel

Forget lusting after a Milanese Loop-style strap for your Galaxy Watch 4 or Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. How about one made from apple peel? Even better, how about an apple peel strap made by one of the biggest names in sustainable fashion today? Samsung has announced a limited-edition collection of sustainably produced watch straps for the Galaxy Watch 4 made by fashion designer Sami Miró, founder of Sami Miro Vintage, the fashion brand beloved by celebrities including Selena Gomez, Drake, Gigi and Anwar Hadid, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, and Kim and Kourtney Kardashian.

Sami Miró and the Galaxy Watch 4.
Leaving aside any chuckling at Samsung HQ about a designer using mashed up apples-with-a-capital-A to make straps for its smartwatch, this is yet another way for the company to increase the appeal of its versatile watch even further. There are six new watch bands in total, and rather than being made from rubber, leather, or metal, two are made from apple peel. The Stratus Sky and Midnight Black Sami Miro bands may look like leather, but the material actually comes from waste collected by the fruit industry, and is labeled as vegan and cruelty-free.

The other four watch bands — Cloud Navy, Aurora Night, Earth Sunrise, and Dawn Atlas — are made from an eco-friendly, nontoxic TPU. If you’re unfamiliar with Sami Miro Vintage, the company is heavily into sustainability, and often releases limited-edition items made solely from upcycled materials, so it’s no surprise to find she has treated her range of straps for Samsung similarly. None use DMF-based solvents or plastics, and can be recycled in the future.

Sami Miró collection for the Galaxy Watch 4.

“I am proud that we sourced sustainable materials for the entire collection,” Miró said. “My designs were inspired by the beauty of our planet, and I want the collection to serve as a reminder to stay mindful and connected to the Earth.”

In addition to the watch bands, Miró has designed three watch faces for the Galaxy Watch 4, which are available to download for free through the Google Play Store.

Like all Sami Miró’s collections, the Galaxy Watch 4 straps are a limited run, and although Samsung isn’t saying exactly how many will be produced, it’s worth getting in early if you really want one. They’re available to buy from Samsung’s own online store as of today, with prices starting at $40. You’ll need to own a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 or Galaxy Watch 4 Classic to use the watch straps and the watch faces.

