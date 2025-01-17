 Skip to main content
Samsung’s most mysterious Galaxy S25 model is still being spotted

The titanium frame on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

There’s still plenty of uncertainty about the mysterious Galaxy S25 Slim and its release, but it appears the device believed to be the S25 Slim is still being tested out, as evidenced by a discovery made in an unreleased version of Samsung’s One UI 7 software.

Spotted in a test build of One UI 7 — which is currently in beta — is a reference to the SM-S937B, a model number which has been associated with the Galaxy S25 Slim. Regulatory submissions have helped us identify the model numbers for the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra models, which all neatly continue on from the model numbers used for the Galaxy S24 series.

This is why the SM-S937B stands out as unusual. It fits in-between the model numbers used for the Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra, singling it out as a distinct model in the S25 line-up. The details in the software don’t reveal much else, aside from the devices being tested being made for the European, Indian, and various other regions. A version made for the U.S., normally identified with the letter U at the end of the model number, was not seen in this version of the software.

Samsung will reveal the Galaxy S25 series during its Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22, and for a while the Slim version was expected to be on stage, but more recent information has pointed to a later announcement, potentially around May 2025. However, i’s entirely possible Samsung may use the January Galaxy Unpacked event to tease the Galaxy S5 Slim.

The final version of One UI 7 will almost certainly be installed on the Galaxy S25 series, and based on videos about Galaxy AI, experiences with the beta version, the exciting new Now Bar, and information leaked about Galaxy AI, it’s going to be pivotal to the phone’s success. We’ll learn all about it, and possibly the Galaxy S25 Slim, on January 22.

Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…
