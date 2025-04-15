Samsung’s the reason Apple’s first foldable phone is coming

Next year, Apple is largely expected to release its very first foldable iPhone. The new device will come many years after companies like Apple, Google, and many others have already released multiple generations of foldable phones. We’re learning more about why Apple waited so long to join the market. The answer is somewhat surprising.

According to BusinessKorea (via 9to5Mac), earlier this year, Samsung was able to meet Apple’s quality requirements for the new phone’s display. Before this, none of Apple’s display suppliers could remove, to Apple’s satisfaction, a visible crease that had been a long-running annoyance for users of earlier foldable phones. Samsung succeeded by working closely with hinge supplier Amphenol, which makes hinges for MacBooks.

The report notes: “The decision by Apple to rely solely on Samsung Display is noteworthy given Apple’s typical strategy of using multiple suppliers to drive down costs while maintaining high quality. Industry sources highlight that Samsung’s six years of expertise in foldable OLED technology since launching the Galaxy Fold in 2019 played a crucial role in securing this exclusive contract.”

Though Samsung has perfected this, Apple’s other display suppliers, including LG and BOE, have not. As such, Samsung will be the only display provider for the first-generation iPhone Fold.

Earlier this week, leaker Digital Chat Station shared what it believes are the display specifications for Apple’s rumored iPhone Fold. It says the foldable will have an internal 7.76-inch display with a 2713 x 1920 pixel resolution and an external 5.49-inch display with a 2088 x 1422 pixel resolution. Both displays would have a 13:9 aspect ratio, with the internal display resembling an iPad mini more than an iPhone when unfolded. Additionally, the new phone is likely to offer an impressive pixel density of 428 ppi.

Apple’s first foldable will undoubtedly be the most anticipated new phone of 2026. It should join the rest of the iPhone 18 lineup, which will likely be announced in September of next year. The iPhone Fold could potentially cost between $2,000 and $2,500, making it the most expensive iPhone to date.

In the meantime, work continues on this year’s iPhone lineup, including the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the new “iPhone 17 Air.”