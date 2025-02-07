 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Security flaws and privacy concerns plague DeepSeek iOS app

By
Phone running Deepseek on a laptop keyboard.
Reuters

It’s one of the biggest apps in the App Store. However, it looks like DeepSeek is also riddled with security flaws.

According to NowSecure, the Chinese-based AI chatbot has significant data security and storage flaws. The app, which launched to considerable attention last month, reportedly transmits sensitive data over the internet without encryption, making it vulnerable to interception and manipulation.

Recommended Videos

DeekSeek relies on an outdated and easily compromised encryption method known as Triple DES. You can think of it as using an old, rusty lock on your front door.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Additionally, it reuses the duplicate “keys” for encryption, which is akin to using the same password for all your accounts—if one is stolen, all your information can be accessed. Moreover, the encryption keys are embedded directly within the app, making them easy targets for hackers. This is similar to hiding your house key under the doormat—not very secure.

NowSecure has also found that DeepSeek’s data storage is insecure. This means usernames, passwords, and encryption keys are stored insecurely. The app also collects user and device data, which can be used for tracking and de-anonymization.

It has come to light that user data from DeepSeek is sent to servers owned by ByteDance, the company that operates TikTok. It’s important to remember that TikTok is currently facing significant challenges in the U.S., where a law has been enacted requiring the app to be sold to an American buyer.

NowSecure, which specializes in mobile app security, is clear with its suggested remedy. It suggests deleting the DeepSeek iOS app in managed and BYOD environments. It also suggests finding another AI chatbot solution, one that prioritizes mobile app security and data protection.

This isn’t the first time someone has expressed concerns about DeepSeek. For example, Microsoft, a primary investor in competitor OpenAI, is exploring whether DeepSeek has used nefarious methods to train its reasoning models. Doing so would be considered stealing intellectual property from the U.S.

Still, others are worried that DeepSeek is embracing censorship.

Should you delete DeepSeek from your mobile device? Given the many controversies surrounding the product, it seems that might be the wisest move to make. It’s not like there aren’t other AI chatbots already on the market, including the newest one, Le Chat.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
iOS 17.3 will give your iPhone a much-needed security upgrade
A person holding the Apple iPhone 15 Plus and Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Apple has started testing a new feature that will add an extra layer of protection to your iPhone, something that will also dissuade thieves from snatching your phone. The feature in question is called Stolen Device Protection, and it is currently rolling out with the developer build of iOS 17.3 for users. This comes just one day after iOS 17.2 started rolling out to the public.

“This new feature adds an additional layer of security in the unlikely case that someone has stolen your phone and also obtained your passcode,” says Apple. Once enabled, this feature sets three additional security walls on your iPhone, which are as follows:

Read more
These 7 apps make iOS 17’s StandBy mode even better
iOS 17 StandBy widget feature showing on an iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Apple's iOS 17 update for iPhone may not have as many features as previous versions, but it is still a valuable update that deserves your attention. My favorite new tools are the interactive widgets and StandBy apps. Unfortunately, Apple and others have not given the latter feature enough attention, which is a shame.

Some people believe StandBy is little more than a way to turn their iPhone into a digital clock, but it's much more than that. With StandBy, you can easily and quickly access the information that matters to you most with a glance. Initially, Apple displays data from the native Calendar, Clock, and Reminders app, but third-party apps are also supported — provided that the developer chooses to do so.

Read more
Apple is adding a brand new app to your iPhone with iOS 17
Journal app for iOS 17.

Apple is adding a new first-party app called Journal with the introduction of iOS 17, the company announced today during WWDC 2023. Journal is, as its name simply states, a new place for iPhone users to keep track of their daily activities, log their emotional health, and jot down anything else that they want to write about.

Apple has continued to lean into its first-party health and wellness iOS apps with things like Fitness, Sleep, and Breathe, and now Journal will be joining their ranks as the company's first attempt at an app that focuses on mental well-being.

Read more