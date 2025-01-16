See the next ‘world’s thinnest folding flagship’ phone before its announced

Oppo’s Chief Product Officer, Pete Lau, recently teased the upcoming Oppo Find N5, describing it as the “world’s thinnest folding flagship” while also offering a photo of the device hidden behind a pencil, just to demonstrate its lack of girth. Just a few days later, Finnish leaker Teme shared photos that may show the new device in more detail, and emphasize just how thin it will be.

As shown in the three images below, the Oppo Find N5 appears to have what it takes to become the thinnest folding flagship phone on the market. One of the photos also shows the phone’s camera layout. As the leaker explains: “Oppo Find N5 thinness and camera layout. OnePlus has not confirmed anything yet whether this will also be the [OnePlus] Open 2.”

Just a few days before Lau teased the Oppo Find N5, stating it would be released in February, we also heard that the upcoming OnePlus Open 2 would be the “thinnest foldable ever.” How is that possible? It seems likely the Oppo Find N5 and the OnePlus Open 2 are essentially the same device, marketed under different names for distinct markets. Oppo and OnePlus were part of the same, now defunct Chinese technology conglomerate, BBK Electronics, and in 2021 integrated different parts of each company into one during an unexpected merger.

The Oppo Find N5/OnePlus Open 2 should include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, IPX8 weatherproofing, and possibly a 6,000mAh battery. It’s also rumored to have wireless charging. When it comes to camera systems, the two phones probably differ. The Chinese-based Oppo Find N5 is expected to feature a dual-camera setup on the rear. At the same time, the OnePlus Open 2 may include a 50MP telephoto camera as part of a triple-camera system. To become the world’s thinnest big-screen folding phone, the Find N5 has to beat the current record holder, the Honor Magic V3.