This content is sponsored. Digital Trends works closely with advertisers to highlight their products and services to our readers. Although this article is informational and not opinionated, it reflects thorough fact-checking by our team to ensure accuracy. Our dedicated partnerships team, not external advertisers, crafts all sponsored content in-house. For more information on our approach to sponsored content, click here .

The best phone cases protect your phone and offer some great features to enhance it. For example, a built-in kickstand that you can use to prop up your phone anywhere. The SUPCASE and the i-Blason cases offer exactly that and for a wide variety of phones, including the new Google Pixel 8a, Samsung Galaxy S24, and more. But here’s the best part: To honor military personnel, and in the spirit of Memorial Day, they’re currently offering a boost to their hero discount to 40% off. Medical and first responders will also get 25% off, and everyone else can get 20% off Unicorn Beetle Pro products with code HERO20 at checkout at SUPCASE and 20% off Armorbox products with code HONOR at checkout at i-Blason. Military, medical personnel and first responders can use ID.me to verify their status.

Why shop the SUPCASE and i-Blason Memorial Day sales?

Rugged yet stylish cases that will protect your phone across nearly every brand and model you can think of, from the new iPhone to the Google Pixel 8a. You can even find cases for tablets, smartwatches, like the Apple Watch, and much more.

Take the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro for the Google Pixel 8a, for example. It’s made of tough, shock-absorbent TPU, has a built-in screen protector, port covers to keep out dust, dirt, and moisture, and a pop-out kickstand that doubles as a ring holder.

Alternatively, something like i-Blason’s Galaxy S24 Ultra Cosmo Colorful case adds vibrance and beauty to your phone with plenty of protection. It’s drop-tested up to 10 feet, has a 360-degree protection guard against bumps or falls, and includes a built-in screen protector. Plus, the raised edges keep the screen and camera lenses off surfaces when lying flat. It’s even designed to be compatible with MagSafe chargers and mounts so they can snap right to the device easily.

Of course, we’re merely scratching the surface here. If you want to see what else they have, you’d better head over before the sale ends. There are some incredible cases available, and it’s not a stretch to claim there’s something for everyone here. And to all the veterans and active members out there, thank you for your service.