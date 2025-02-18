 Skip to main content
T-Mobile giving away free MLS Season Pass

MLS Season Pass 2025 on an iPhone.
Bryan M. Wolfe

Major League Soccer’s (MLS) 30th season begins on Saturday, February 22. Once again, Apple is offering subscriptions to MLS Season Pass. If you are a T-Mobile subscriber, you can get a free subscription. MLS Season Pass, which has been available exclusively through the Apple TV app since 2023, gives you access to every MLS game with no blackouts, along with other content like analysis, highlights, and exclusive shows.

A subscription for 2025 costs $99 per year or $14.99 per month. However, Apple TV+ subscribers can enjoy a discounted rate of $79 per year or $12.99 per month.

In 2023, T-Mobile subscribers received a free MLS membership. While this offer wasn’t available in 2024, it has returned for this year.

How to get an MLS Season pass for free

You must be a current T-Mobile or Metro by T-Mobile postpaid customer to get a free membership. To get started, you’ll need to download the T-Life app. From there, go into the T-Mobile Tuesdays section within the app.

Find the MLS Season Pass banner, add it to My Stuff, and redeem the offer. You must have an Apple ID to subscribe.

Once you accept the terms of the deal, you’ll gain free access to the MLS Season Pass immediately. This will also activate an auto-renew for the 2026 regular season, which you can cancel anytime in your account settings, just like any other Apple subscription.

T-Mobile’s MLS Season Pass deal is only valid until Tuesday, March 4, so you have two weeks to redeem it.

An MLS Season Pass subscription can be shared with up to six people through the Apple Family Sharing system. It’s accessible wherever the Apple TV app is available.

The 2025 MLS season regular season runs through October.

Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
